 Colonial art restitution: German museums need greater cultural awareness | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 02.07.2019

Culture

The German Museums Association has underscored the importance of non-European perspectives when dealing with artifacts taken during German colonialism. Restitution is harder than with Nazi-looted art, an expert said.

Three small statutes of bronze from benin (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Bockwoldt)

A Namibian bible and cow whip and the ancestral human remains of indigenous Australians: Such items, once exhibits in German museums, have been recently returned to their countries of origins. But even as museum directors have increasingly confronted Germany's colonial past through the items in their collections, the guidelines on the return of objects acquired in a colonial context have needed to be constantly reworked.

Dealing with non-European perspectives

On Monday in the northwest German city of Bremen, the German Museums Association (Deutscher Museums Bund) presented the reworked version of its Guidelines on Dealing with Collections from Colonial Contexts. Originally formulated in 2013, the updated guidelines are the second reworking of a 2018 version and expand the focus from how to deal with human remains to how to deal more sensitively with non-European perspectives.

The working group behind the new version described it in the text as entering "uncharted territory."

"The topic of rehabilitation is not new for museums. What is new is the intensity driving the debate forward," Eckart Köhne, the president of the German Museums Association, said in Bremen at the presentation of the reworked guidelines.

  • Three totems from modern-day Benin, in the Quai Branly museum (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Glaubitz)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    Colonial theft in the Kingdom of Dahomey

    These three totems, half human, half animal, are kept in the collection at the Parisian Quai Branly Museum for non-European art. They come from the West African Kingdom of Dahomey, which is now the Republic of Benin. The former French colony has classified the objects as looted art and in 2016 demanded their return. France refused the request.

  • The masks of the Dogon are also in the Quai Branly’s collection. (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    The masks of the Dogon

    These masks of the Dogon people are also in the Quai Branly’s collection. They originate from Mali and were brought to France after an expedition in the early 1930s. Their forms have influenced the works of famous artists, including Picasso and Baselitz. Reports from expedition members indicate the ruthless methods used to remove cultural objects.

  • Power figure from the Congo, covered in nails (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    Power figures from the Congo Basin

    The eyes are wide open, the body full of nails. The Mangaaka, a power figure from the Congo Basin was, in 1880, supposed to protect an African village from colonial invaders. Only 17 figures exist worldwide, one of them in the Ethnological Museum of Berlin. It's estimated that some 90 percent of Africa's cultural heritage is in Europe.

  • The cult God Gu, from the palace of King Behanzin of Dahomey, stands with two sabres in his hands (Imago/UIG/W. Forman)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    The cult God, Gu, from King Béhanzin's palace

    The French General Alfred Amédée Dodds took a leading role in the colonization of West Africa. In 1892 his men plundered the palace of King Béhanzin, in Abomey, the capital city of the Kindom of Dahomey. This brass statue of the cult god Gu, who was supposed to have the power of life and death, is believed to have been among the objects taken in that raid.

  • Statue of King Gézo (Imago/United Archives International)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    King Ghezo of Dahomey

    This statue of Ghezo, a 19th century king of Dahomey, as well as thrones and doors with bas-reliefs were also among the objects which General Dodds handed over to the World Exhibition at Paris's Trocadero Palace in 1878. Since 2016, Benin has campaigned for the return of these items.

  • Head-dresses 'Tyiwara' from Ségou (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    Mali's stolen headpieces

    The French General Louis Archinard conquered Ségou, in what is now Mali, in 1890. The cultural objects which the French army looted included jewelry, weapons, and manuscripts. The objects are now on display in Paris and Le Havre. Since 1994, the descendants of El Hadj Umar Tall have demanded the restitution of the objects.

  • Wooden burial objects, plundered from a grave in Alaska (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    German museum sets precedent

    The acquisitive lust of European colonizers wasn’t limited to Africa. In 1880, the Ethnological Museum of Berlin commissioned Norwegian seafarer Johan Adrian Jacobsen to acquire objects from the indigenous cultures of North America. In 2018, these plundered burial objects from Alaska were returned. It was the Foundation of Prussian Cultural Heritage's first restitution to the original owners.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (crh)


There is currently no standardized legal basis for the restitution of colonial exhibits in museums' collection; only considerations of ethnic claims apply. These demand a high level of participatory willingness from German museums, which is why the guidelines call for directors and curators to be independently active.

According to Köhne, the rework particularly focused on making sure that specific objects of relevant importance could be voluntarily returned to their places of origin.

Restitution and reconciling the past

Another element of the reworked guidelines appears torepresent a new awareness in how to deal with Germany's colonial past. The German Museums Association overhauled the guidelines in collaboration with curators and researchers from multiple countries affected by German colonialism including Australia, Namibia and Samoa, as well as seven external authors from such countries.

"Representatives of the communities from where these objects originate want to discuss their issues on an equal footing with the museums," the guideline's introduction read.

"It is by no means always simply a matter of returning these objects, but mostly about participation ... This provides a tremendous opportunity to learn more about the objects and their contexts, and to shape the future of the German museum landscape together."

Read moreLooted colonial art: Is there the political will to return pilfered artifacts?

Watch video 05:32

Confronting Germany's colonial past

More money and resources

Köhne called for a complete digital, accessible inventory of museum collections. "Representatives of the societies of origin [of the exhibits] want to know where their cultural assets are and how they can access them," he said. The project of restitution is a long one, he underscored, added that the process of handing back Nazi-stolen artworkhas shown that short-term projects often don't work. 

Art taken in the context of colonialism is more challenging to deal with than Nazi-looted art since it took place over multiple continents, Köhne believes. Whereas the Washington Principles on Nazi-Confiscated Art, which established a basis to return Nazi-stolen art, was published in 1998, Köhne believes restitution of colonial art still has a long way to go.

He said the current levels of financial and human resources dedicated to the task of restitution were insufficient and called for each museum to have a team of seven to eight people dedicated to creating a digital inventory. Germany's 16 states and local governments must provide the money for these additional activities and personnel, he said.

Köhne did not totally write off short-term measures, however, stating that museums should clearly state in exhibit descriptions how the items came to be in their collections.

"Museums must develop an awareness of how important this work is," Köhne said. "But I don't think that will be a problem here. There is great awareness of the issue."

  • Postcard of the former Colonial Memorial in Bremen, before 1945, from The Blind Spot exhibition in Kunsthalle Bremen (VG Bild-Kunst)

    How one German museum is facing up to its colonial art

    Postcard of the former Colonial Memorial in Bremen, before 1945

    The Kunsthalle Bremen is the first museum in Germany and second in Europe after the Tate Britain, to review its collection through a postcolonial lens. Visitors can view a wide range of works in the collection on display from August 5 to November 19.

  • Postcard reading Bremen, the Key to the Oceans from ca. 1935, from The Blind Spot exhibition at Kunsthalle Bremen (VG Bild-Kunst)

    How one German museum is facing up to its colonial art

    'Bremen, the Key to the Oceans,' ca. 1935

    In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Hanseatic port city of Bremen was a global hub of commercial activity and international trade. It was also a point of departure for Germany's colonial expansion and exploitation, as well as the port from which millions of immigrants left for the New World in the 19th century.

  • Japanese painting Mount Fuji from the Tea Plantation of Katakura in Suruga Province, 1830, from The Blind Spot exhibition in Kunsthalle Bremen (VG Bild-Kunst)

    How one German museum is facing up to its colonial art

    'Mount Fuji from the Tea Plantation of Katakura in Suruga Province,' 1830

    The Kunsthalle collection includes magnificent woodcarvings from Japan, most of them from the Edo period (1603-1868). Towards the end of that era, in 1853, the US navy forced Japan to open to international trade. In 1905, Heinrich Wiegand, the director of the German shipping company Norddeutscher Lloyd, financed a trip to Japan through which most of the museum's masterpieces were acquired.

  • Ad for shipping company Norddeutscher Lloyd Bremen, ca. 1935, from The Blind Spot exhibition at Kunsthalle Bremen (VG Bild-Kunst)

    How one German museum is facing up to its colonial art

    Ad for shipping company Norddeutscher Lloyd Bremen, ca. 1935

    The Norddeutscher Lloyd ship took German artists such as Emil Nolde and Max Pechstein to islands in the Pacific Ocean shortly before the start of World War I. In addition to artistic passengers, the ship also transported woodcarvings from Japan and art from South America, among other valuable items. Works from these countries are on display in the exhibition.

  • Man's Head, Emil Nolde, 1913-14, from The Blind Spot exhibition at Kunsthalle Bremen (Nolde Stiftung Seebüll)

    How one German museum is facing up to its colonial art

    'Man's Head,' Emil Nolde, 1913-14

    German-Danish artist Emil Nolde was one of many modernist painters inspired by sculptures from Africa and the Pacific. However, such works were often done with little understanding of the cultural context of the pieces and without crediting the original artists.

  • Still Life with Apples and Bananas, Paula Modersohn-Becker, 1905, from The Blind Spot exhibition at Kunsthalle Bremen (VG Bild-Kunst)

    How one German museum is facing up to its colonial art

    'Still Life with Apples and Bananas,' Paula Modersohn-Becker, 1905

    This popular painting from the early 20th century is a reminder of the 19th-century trade relations between merchants in Bremen, the Netherlands and Great Britain, which had a considerable number of colonies. The social interactions between these groups were centered around colonial goods, some of which were depicted by artists like Modersohn-Becker.

  • Mask of a Tahitian woman, Paul Gauguin, 1890, from The Blind Spot exhibition at Kunsthalle Bremen (VG Bild-Kunst)

    How one German museum is facing up to its colonial art

    'Mask of a Tahitian woman,' Paul Gauguin, 1890

    Renowned for his works depicting Tahitian women, Paul Gauguin spent many years at the end of the 19th century traveling to French colonies. The art inspired by these trips is known as primitivist. It is an ambiguous concept in postcolonial theory: Even though the art celebrated "unspoiled" humanity, it is also a denigrating label maintaining that these cultures hadn't reached Western standards.

  • Queen Victoria, Unknown artist from Nigeria, ca. 1900, from The Blind Spot exhibition at Kunsthalle Bremen (VG Bild-Kunst)

    How one German museum is facing up to its colonial art

    'Queen Victoria,' Unknown artist from Nigeria, ca. 1900

    Sculptures like this one from Nigeria show how European colonial powers were depicted by artists in the colonies. Works borrowed from the Hamburg Museum of Ethnology, like this one, are on display as part of "The Blind Spot" exhibition and provide insight into this particular time in history.

  • Cui Bono, Hew Locke, 2017 from The Blind Spot exhibition at the Bremen Kunsthalle (Hew Locke/Hales Gallery/VG Bild-Kunst)

    How one German museum is facing up to its colonial art

    'Cui Bono,' Hew Locke, 2017

    Scottish artist Hew Locke focuses on globalization and colonialism in his work. His latest, "Cui Bono," was inspired by the historic ships of Hanseatic merchants. According to Locke, "The search for wealth, violent conflict and the desire for security are factors that have affected the global movements of people for centuries."

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier, Sarah Hucal


Audios and videos on the topic

Namibians want Germany to remove monuments  

Confronting Germany's colonial past  

Berlin's collection of ethnological art  

Germany to return human remains from Namibian genocide  

Namibia's history presented on the catwalk  

