Colombia's Petro calls for Cabinet ministers to resign

The president accused his ministers of performing poorly on key projects.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro asked members of his Cabinet to resign on Sunday.

The demand came after he criticized the Cabinet for its underwhelming performance for five straight hours on national television on Tuesday.

According to Petro, several of his ministers were falling behind in the delivery of major projects.

"I have requested the resignation of ministers and directors of administrative departments," Petro posted on social media platform X.

"There will be some changes in the cabinet to achieve greater compliance with the program ordered by the people."

As of Sunday night, three ministers and two senior officials had submitted their resignations.

Which Colombian officials are stepping down?

Soon after Petro's announcement on social media, Labor Minister Gloria Ramirez announced her resignation on X.

"Politics must proceed without sectarianism and without ambiguities," she said.

Earlier, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said she would step down, citing her objection to the appointment of Armando Benedetti, one of Petro's closest aides.

Benedetti is being investigated for illegally financing the 2022 election campaign and also for perpetrating violence against his ex-wife.

Several ministers have also criticized the appointment as foreign minister of Laura Sarabia, who was accused of being involved in a corruption scandal.

Muhamad said she is going to continue with her role as the president of the United Nations COP16 on biodiversity.

She emerged as one of the most promising members of Petro's government when Petro sought to lead global climate policy.

She is also considered as a possible successor of Petro at the end of his term in 2026.

Edited by: Natalie Muller