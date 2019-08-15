 Colombia′s conundrum over Pablo Escobar′s escapee hippos | Global Ideas | DW | 14.05.2020

Global Ideas

Colombia's conundrum over Pablo Escobar's escapee hippos

At the height of his rule, narco-kingpin Pablo Escobar imported a few hippos for his private zoo. Four decades later, they've gone feral and multiplied, and no one knows quite what to do with them.

A hippo in Colombia with head above the water

Carlos Valderrama is a vet with environmental NGO WebConserva. Not to be confused with his soccer-star namesake, he nonetheless holds a world record not even the 100-capped midfielder could compete with: Valderrama boasts of being the first person in the world to castrate a hippo in the wild. 

The animal was so big, it had to be maneuvered with a crane and the procedure took 12 hours. What's even more remarkable is that it took place in Colombia — thousands of kilometers from the hippo's native lands in Africa.  

From gray squirrels in northern Europe to feral cats in Australia, rats in New Zealand and rabbits in Australia, invasive species can throw whole ecosystems out of whack, consuming prey with no natural defenses against the invaders, or muscling out native competitors.

Read moreColombian teen fighting to protect her island's coral reefs

Most of these uncontrolled pests were introduced by humans, but Colombia's hippo invasion can be traced straight back to one particular human — none other than cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar.

At the height of Escobar's criminal heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, the drug lord built a zoo on his vast Hacienda Napoles ranch between Medellin and Bogota. When he was finally killed by government forces in 1993, the ranch was left to ruin.

Other exotic species from the private menagerie, such as zebras, were moved to international and Colombian zoos, but zoos were unwilling or unable to give massive, aggressive hippos a home.

A sign for hippos in Colombia (cc/Jonathan Shurin)

Colombia's hippo invasion can be traced back to Pablo Escobar

Too much to handle

Valderrama says an often recounted tale suggests one hippo was captured by the authorities only to escape from a vehicle mid-transit. It may be apocryphal, but the vet says it he wouldn't be altogether surprised to see one of these powerful creatures — which can weigh over three tons — making such a bid for freedom. 

"I can believe it," he said. "When we transported the hippo we were castrating, it moved just a little while anaesthetized and the back wheels of the truck lifted up."

A sedated hippo is moved onto a truck (Carlos Valderrama)

Sedated hippos are heavy and transporting them is fraught with risk

With no one knowing quite what to do with them, the semi-aquatic giants have flourished and multiplied and now number between 65 and 80, according the local environment agency. A recent study from the Humboldt Institute suggests there could be 150 Colombian hippos in the area a decade from now.

Most still dwell in the lake at Hacienda Napoles, making it an intriguing wildlife stop for backpackers and tourists. Others have made the nearby Rio Magdelena home. The large waterway is an ideal habitat, allowing them to wallow in the day and then come ashore at night.

Read moreBrazil's Amazon rainforest has become the Wild West for illegal gold miners 

A hippo's paradise 

Even in Africa hippos have no natural predators, the rare bold lion aside. There have been jaguar sightings near Hacienda Napoles, but South America's apex predator wouldn't stand a chance taking on the Escobar escapees. 

"A jaguar is our biggest predator. It's huge, it's beautiful," Valderrama said. "But it's 100 kilos. It is not going to be able to do anything against a grown hippo."

In their natural habitat, hippo numbers are kept in check by seasonal droughts, which put pressure on their territory and food sources. But in lush tropical Colombia, there seems little to disturb the renegade beasts' peace. 

Read moreKilling endangered species to save them? Trophy hunters lobby at CITES 

In fact, they are so comfortable they even appear to be reaching sexual maturity earlier, breeding earlier, and producing more offspring, according to CORNARE, the local government agency for environmental management. 

Hippo beside water in Colombia (Felipe Villegas/Humboldt Institute)

Zoos in Colombia are neither interested in, nor capable of, taking them due to cost

Aggressive neighbors 

Humans also largely left the hippos alone until the 2000s. But then fishermen began to complain of aggressive hippos preventing them from accessing the river. Valderrama says reports of hippos attacking humans and boats and even killing cattle sowed panic in local communities. 

And it's not just the hippos' human neighbors that are finding them difficult to live with. Jonathan Shurin, a biologist at the University of California San Diego, who worked on a recent study into the hippo's environmental impact, said their poop is essentially over-fertilizing rivers.

"There is an overload of organic matter and a huge abundance of bacteria consuming that," Shurin told DW, "and then those bacteria can drive the oxygen levels really low and cause fish mortality and [damaging] algae blooms." 

Read moreCoronavirus pandemic linked to destruction of wildlife and world's ecosystems 

It is too early to conclude if that will have a negative impact on local species such as the manatee, but Shurin predicts the effects will only worsen as hippos continue to multiply and expand their range, with algae blooms potentially harming fish and to human health. 

If nothing is done, hippo numbers will "rise exponentially" Shurin says. The solutions to the problem might not be very pleasant, but that's all the more reason to act sooner rather than later, he argues. "It's more humane to do what you're going to do to 80 animals than to a thousand." 

Still, just what to do exactly, remains a live debate. 

Hippo being sterilized in Colombia (Carlos Valderrama)

Some of the younger hippos have been sterilized over the last decade

Costly, complicated and controversial 

"We have been able to control population growth a little," CORNARE biologist David Echeverri told DW. "However, it has not been enough, due to the problems hippos represent as a species; they are aggressive, territorial and spend a lot of time in the water so are hard to monitor. This all makes implementing control measures difficult, expensive and dangerous."

CORNARE has managed to sterilize 10 of the younger and thus smaller animals over the last decade. But, as Valderrama's operation demonstrated, it's far from a simple or cheap option. Nor is it easy on the patient. 

Read moreCrocodiles in Belize: The fierce animals in need of protection 

Tranquilizing a huge, aggressive animal is fraught with risk. Their tough skin is hard to pierce and the longer they are under anesthetic, the greater the threat to the hippo's life. And that's if you can get near enough in the first place.

Zoos are neither interested in, nor capable of, taking them due to cost, capacity and paperwork, and they cannot be relocated to Africa due to potential disease risk. 

This leaves the option of a straightforward cull. But while eradicating the animals might be technically possible, it would be costly and controversial. When an army-backed operation euthanized an aggressive male hippo in 2009, there was a huge public backlash. "Everyone thinks hippos are chubby, nice, cute," Valderrama said. "They think of Matilda in the Madagascar movies."

Local ranchers, though, aren't such fans, and increasingly complaining of the animals damaging fences and disturbing cattle. 

Echeverri would rather the hippos were contained in an enclosed reserve and more effective birth control developed. But he says that is only likely to happen with international funding, and not any time soon — particularly now the country is on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In the meantime, Escobar's escapees are free to roam and breed, well, like, hippos. 

  • Patches of ground surrounded by water

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    A unique wetland

    It might look like a lake from above but it is actually a cienaga, a hillscape with fields and forests that transforms into a wetland when the river bursts over its banks. This area is a unique habitat and home to many diverse species. In Colombia alone there are around 1900 cienaga. The biggest of them, the Zapatosa, is under threat.

  • Palm oil plantation

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Palm oil production squeezes natural resources

    There are many reasons driving this threat. The forest is being cleared to make space for fields and palm oil production, which guzzles water resources and disturbs the natural balance of the environment. There are increasingly regular droughts, which destroy the trees that provide shade to the river bank.

  • Dense foliage along a river bank

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Toxic newcomer: the water hyacinth

    More invasive plants, like the water hyacinth, thrive in these conditions. The plant spreads quickly and prevents light reaching plants beneath, resulting in those in the water dying and fish unable to find enough food. The thick green coverage of plants slows down the flow of water, causing silt to gather on the banks.

  • Horses eating plants in the water (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Refined taste

    There is a good reason why the horses stand in the water like this. Aside from cows, they are the only animal able to stomach the toxins in the water hyacinth.

  • Local fishermen and animals in the water (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    A local source of life

    The people living in this area often fish in the river without interference from any big fishing companies. They’ve introduced special measures in order to maintain the levels of fish: nets are big enough to allow smaller fish to slip away, and protected areas have also been created.

  • Reforestation in Columbia (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Keeping the trees alive

    Reforestation is also an important part of protecting the environment here. Seeds have been collected in the region and planted in tree nurseries by locals.

  • Bäume stehen im Uferwasser und spenden Schatten (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Life in the shade

    Trees like these offer fish shade and food by the river bank. Animals also benefit from eating the fruit that falls into the water. A steady food source results in lots of offspring, which in turn means a good catch for the fishermen. Through the care of newly planted trees the locals are taking control of their futures.

  • People grow food in their back gardens (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    The thriving back garden farms

    Locals are also growing food in "family gardens" to prepare themselves to survive the dry periods. Many of the houses already have a little piece of land which previously lay uncultivated. Today they are full of fruit trees, vegetables and herbs.

  • Locals also keep food like this bird (DW/Juan Zacharás)

    Protecting the biodiversity of Colombia's unique wetlands

    Curious creatures

    Some locals also keep animals to provide them with meat and eggs. The neighbors organize among themselves who grows what to ensure a good diversity of food and so they can later trade with each other.


Colombia's youth fighting for the Amazon — in the courts and on the streets

When young Colombian activists won a historic lawsuit against their government, they thought the rainforest was saved. A year later, they're piling on the pressure to see their leaders act on the ruling. (18.07.2019)  

Colombia: Young, indigenous people fight to preserve their culture

The Misak community in western Colombia wants to preserve its ancestors' traditions and horticultural knowledge while responding to ongoing deforestation in the region. (24.03.2020)  

The female Maasai community rangers protecting Kenya's wildlife

The first female Maasai community ranger unit in Kenya is teaming up with male colleagues to protect wildlife on their traditional land. The women are also receiving a sustainable income for the first time. (20.08.2019)  

Keeping the king alive? Lion breeding in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, some conservationists are breeding lions to ensure these vulnerable apex predators don't die out. A number of African countries are already reporting that lions are no longer present in their national parks. (13.02.2018)  

Amazon protection: Can Brazil's destructive cattle ranches be transformed?

With rising deforestation rates in the Amazon and 80% of logging linked to cattle ranching, some in Brazil are trying to boost sustainable livestock farming practices. (19.11.2019)  

Kolumbien Schrecklicher Pfeilgiftfrosch im Naturpark La Reserva

Living Planet: Monitoring Colombia’s rich biodiversity in sound 15.08.2019

Just outside of Bogota in Colombia, scientists have amassed a collection of over 20,000 animal sounds that are being used to study everything from climate change to deforestation and urbanization. Environmental sound study has largely been overlooked by most researchers up until now. But, as high school kids in Colombia are learning, it could be a vital tool in conserving precious ecosystems.

Global Ideas Schottland Torflandschaften

Scotland restores its peatlands to keep carbon in the ground 31.10.2019

Often overlooked as critical carbon sinks, peatlands store at least twice as much carbon as forests. After years of degredation, Scotland has increased its ambition in restoring these important areas.

Kolumbien Gasfirma baut im tropischen Trockenwald eine Pipeline

Paying for the destruction of nature: A good green role model? 26.03.2019

In Colombia, a gas firm is building a pipeline through a threatened ecosystem but is paying to protect plants and animals elsewhere. Is this compensation model a sensible way to protect nature?

Advertisement

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  