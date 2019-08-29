 Colombian troops kill nine FARC rebels in raid | News | DW | 30.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Colombian troops kill nine FARC rebels in raid

A military operation in southern Colombia killed nine members of a rebel group FARC. The raid followed a call to arms by former FARC leader Ivan Marquez.

A Colombian soldier (Getty Images/AFP/R. Arboleda)

Colombian President Ivan Duque authorized a large-scale military raid in the country's rural south and at least nine members of a FARC rebel group were killed in the operation on Friday, Colombia's Ministry of Defense confirmed.

Duque called the group "a gang of narco-terrorist criminals who are residuals of what was known as the FARC, and who are part of the criminal structures that seek to challenge Colombia." 

The raid took place in the isolated area of San Vicente del Caguan, the former stronghold of the guerrillas. An aerial bombardment was also part of the operation.

Duque said the raid sent "a clear message" to the group to lay down its weapons.

Read more: Colombia: Thousands protest against activist slayings

FARC unit leader killed

A FARC unit leader known by the alias Gildardo Cucho was among those killed. Duque described Cucho as "a criminal dedicated to drug-trafficking, kidnapping, and intimidation of social leaders, and who intended to be part of that threatening structure that yesterday was presented to the country as a new guerrilla, which it is not."

Read more: Why is Colombia's cocaine production so high?

Venezuela denies involvement

The Colombian president saidthe FARC "has the shelter and support of the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro," a claim Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza rejected on Friday.

Arreaza also expressed "concern" over "the imminent reactivation of armed conflict" in Colombia.

Read moreColombia's shattered hopes for peace

Luciano Marin AKA 'Ivan Marquez' announced FARC's rearmament in a video.

Luciano Marin AKA 'Ivan Marquez' announced FARC's rearmament in a video.

No link to Ivan Marquez

On Thursday, Duque said he would send a special army unit "with reinforced intelligence, investigation and mobility capabilities" to track down former FARC leader Luciano Marin, who goes by his guerilla name Ivan Marquez.

On the same day, Marin had announced a return to arms in a video message. So far there is no evidence affirming that the nine rebels killed were connected to Marquez.

In the video, Marquez accused Duque's conservative government of turning their backs on their promises of peace.

As FARC's number two leader and chief negotiator of the 2016 peace agreement, Marquez' whereabouts have been unknown for more than a year.

Carlos Lozada, a senator from the FARC political party, told DW that the party did not support Marquez' statement.

"The agreement we made to move toward peace was not just with the government, but with Colombian society," Lozada told DW. "Thankfully, we are hearing people across Colombian society who support implementing the peace deal."

Most of FARC's 7,000 fighters disarmed as part of the peace deals and returned to civilian life after half a century of conflict. Around 2,300 have refused to do so and some continue to engage in drug trafficking and illegal mining.

The armed conflict in Colombia has left more than 260,000 people dead since 1958 and displaced nearly 8 million people, according to the governmental National Center for Historical Memory.

mvb/sms (AFP, dpa, EFE)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Colombia's shattered hopes of peace

Fear has returned to Colombia, two years after the government signed a peace deal with FARC rebels. Real peace remains an illusion, as this week’s bomb attack has shown. Ofelia Harms Arruti reports from Bogota. (20.01.2019)  

Colombia's Supreme Court orders ex-FARC leader's release

Colombia's Supreme Court has ordered that a former leader of the FARC rebel group be released from prison. The move is likely to anger the US, which wants him extradited on suspicion of drug trafficking. (30.05.2019)  

Why is Colombia's cocaine production so high?

Despite antinarcotics efforts backed by the United States and peace accord with FARC rebels, cocaine production reached record levels in 2017. The phenomenon could upend Colombia's push for lasting peace. (27.06.2019)  

Colombia: Thousands protest against activist slayings

Across Colombia, protesters carried photos of murdered activists and signs reading: "No more bloodshed." Over 400 people have been killed in an alarming wave of violence since the 2016 peace deal was signed. (27.07.2019)  

Colombia slams former FARC commander's call to arms

The Colombian government has accused Venezuela of harboring the former rebels as they launch a new campaign against "the oligarchy." The rebels said the government had turned their back on their promises for peace. (29.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration Link

DW Newsletter Registration Link  

Related content

Kolumbien FARC

Colombia slams former FARC commander's call to arms 29.08.2019

The Colombian government has accused Venezuela of harboring the former rebels as they launch a new campaign against "the oligarchy." The rebels said the government had turned their back on their promises for peace.

Ex-Anführer der Farc will bewaffneten Kampf wieder aufnehmen

Colombian authorities put bounty on insurgent FARC leaders 30.08.2019

Colombian authorities have put a high price on the heads of four leaders of the guerilla group FARC who have pledged to resume their insurgency. The militants accuse the government of violating a peace accord signed in 2016. Can the peace deal be saved?

Kolumbien Bogota Protest gegen die Tötung von linken Aktivisten

Colombia: Thousands protest against activist slayings 27.07.2019

Across Colombia, protesters carried photos of murdered activists and signs reading: "No more bloodshed." Over 400 people have been killed in an alarming wave of violence since the 2016 peace deal was signed.

Advertisement