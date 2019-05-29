 Colombian nabbed in Spain with cocaine under toupee | News | DW | 16.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Colombian nabbed in Spain with cocaine under toupee

A Colombian man has landed in a hairy situation after officials at Barcelona airport found half a kilo of cocaine hidden under his toupee. Police said his nervous demeanor and over-sized hairpiece caught their attention.

Man accused of smuggling drugs under toupee

Spanish police arrested the man at Barcelona's international airport after uncovering a package of cocaine worth €30,000 ($34,000) beneath his toupee, officials said Tuesday.

The Colombian national reportedly attracted police suspicion soon after arriving on a flight from Bogota.

Authorities said he was visibly nervous and appeared to have an abnormally large hairpiece under his hat. Closer examination revealed the man had a bag containing 503 grams (1.1 pound) of the illicit powder taped to his head.

Read moreWhy is Colombia's cocaine production so high?

"There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls," police said in a statement.

They cited recent cases in which smugglers had tried to bring drugs into Europe inside hollowed-out pineapples, breast implants and a wheelchair cushion.

In 2018, Spanish customs police seized more than 100 kilograms of cocaine at Barcelona-El Prat airport.

Read more: Cocaine in Germany: The 'South American tsunami' 

Watch video 01:48

Colombia: Amount of cocaine produced is skyrocketing

nm/rc (Reuters, AFP)

DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Colombia demolishes Pablo Escobar's former fortress home

Colombian authorities are trying to change the image around the "cocaine king." The city of Medellin plans to replace the building with a park dedicated to the victims of narcotics trafficking. (22.02.2019)  

Germany named drug use capital following Europe-wide sewage study

Germany has topped a Europe-wide study for crystal meth and amphetamine use following close examination of the country's wastewater. Sewage in over 70 cities was analyzed to explore the drug-taking habits of residents. (18.03.2019)  

Italy makes biggest cocaine bust in 25 years

This week Italian authorities intercepted a whopping €630 million ($721 million) in international cocaine shipments. The cocaine was seized in Italian ports on shipments from Latin America to Spain. (31.01.2019)  

Why is Colombia's cocaine production so high?

Despite antinarcotics efforts backed by the United States and peace accord with FARC rebels, cocaine production reached record levels in 2017. The phenomenon could upend Colombia's push for lasting peace. (27.06.2019)  

Cocaine in Germany: The 'South American tsunami'

International security agencies likely confiscated more cocaine in 2018 than ever before. German investigators fear a more violent struggle for control of the market among gangs in the future — even in Europe. (28.12.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

European Drug Report 2019: Illegal drug use up in the EU  

Colombia: Amount of cocaine produced is skyrocketing  

Related content

Kolumbien | Ehemaliger Farc-Führer nach Haftentlassung erneut festgenommen

Colombia's Supreme Court orders ex-FARC leader's release 29.05.2019

Colombia's Supreme Court has ordered that a former leader of the FARC rebel group be released from prison. The move is likely to anger the US, which wants him extradited on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Niederlande Den Haag - Europol Hauptquartier

Europol smashes major European crime gang 22.05.2019

In an operation code named "Icebreaker," European authorities announced that they had dismantled a large criminal group. Police across five countries seized cash, diamonds, jewelry and luxury vehicles.

Symbolbild Rauschgift - Kokain

Italy makes biggest cocaine bust in 25 years 31.01.2019

This week Italian authorities intercepted a whopping €630 million ($721 million) in international cocaine shipments. The cocaine was seized in Italian ports on shipments from Latin America to Spain.

Advertisement