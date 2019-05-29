Colombian nabbed in Spain with cocaine under toupee

Spanish police arrested the man at Barcelona's international airport after uncovering a package of cocaine worth €30,000 ($34,000) beneath his toupee, officials said Tuesday.

The Colombian national reportedly attracted police suspicion soon after arriving on a flight from Bogota.

Authorities said he was visibly nervous and appeared to have an abnormally large hairpiece under his hat. Closer examination revealed the man had a bag containing 503 grams (1.1 pound) of the illicit powder taped to his head.

"There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls," police said in a statement.

They cited recent cases in which smugglers had tried to bring drugs into Europe inside hollowed-out pineapples, breast implants and a wheelchair cushion.

In 2018, Spanish customs police seized more than 100 kilograms of cocaine at Barcelona-El Prat airport.

