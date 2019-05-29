Colombian nabbed in Spain with cocaine under toupee

A Colombian man has landed in a hairy situation after officials at Barcelona airport found half a kilo of cocaine hidden under his toupee. Police said his nervous demeanor and over-sized hairpiece caught their attention.
Spanish police arrested the man at Barcelona's international airport after uncovering a package of cocaine worth €30,000 ($34,000) beneath his toupee, officials said Tuesday.
The Colombian national reportedly attracted police suspicion soon after arriving on a flight from Bogota.
Authorities said he was visibly nervous and appeared to have an abnormally large hairpiece under his hat. Closer examination revealed the man had a bag containing 503 grams (1.1 pound) of the illicit powder taped to his head.
Read more: Why is Colombia's cocaine production so high?
"There is no limit to the inventiveness of drug traffickers trying to mock controls," police said in a statement.
They cited recent cases in which smugglers had tried to bring drugs into Europe inside hollowed-out pineapples, breast implants and a wheelchair cushion.
In 2018, Spanish customs police seized more than 100 kilograms of cocaine at Barcelona-El Prat airport.
Read more: Cocaine in Germany: The 'South American tsunami'
nm/rc (Reuters, AFP)
DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Colombian authorities are trying to change the image around the "cocaine king." The city of Medellin plans to replace the building with a park dedicated to the victims of narcotics trafficking. (22.02.2019)
Germany has topped a Europe-wide study for crystal meth and amphetamine use following close examination of the country's wastewater. Sewage in over 70 cities was analyzed to explore the drug-taking habits of residents. (18.03.2019)
This week Italian authorities intercepted a whopping €630 million ($721 million) in international cocaine shipments. The cocaine was seized in Italian ports on shipments from Latin America to Spain. (31.01.2019)
Despite antinarcotics efforts backed by the United States and peace accord with FARC rebels, cocaine production reached record levels in 2017. The phenomenon could upend Colombia's push for lasting peace. (27.06.2019)