Colombia to grant temporary status to one million undocumented migrants from Venezuela

Colombia's president Ivan Duque announced on Monday that the country would grant temporary protection status to around one million undocumented migrants from Venezuela. About 950,000 undocumented Venezuelans are expected to benefit from the move.

"We've published the decision of our country to create a temporary protected status in Colombia that allows us to normalize these migrants in our country," said Duque.

The president made the announcement after a meeting with Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees.

The migrants will receive a 10-year protection status after which they can apply for a residence visa. "This bold humanitarian gesture serves as an example for the region and the rest of the world," said Grandi.

"It is a life-changing gesture for the 1.7 million displaced Venezuelans who will now benefit from added protection, security and stability while they are away from home."

Access to basic services

Under the new status, the migrants will receive basic services such as access to the national health system and COVID-19 vaccination. Those migrants who don't opt for the protected status will be subject to deportation.

The registration process will document the place of residence and socioeconomic conditions of undocumented migrants along with an inclusion in the "biometric register".

According to UN estimates, 34% of 5.4 million Venezuelans who have fled their country owing to an economic crisis and political turmoil since 2015 are in Colombia.

The Colombian president's decision follows criticism in December when he said that undocumented Venezuelans would not be included in Colombia's coronavirus immunization process. Duque later clarified and said that Colombia required international help for the migration crisis.

