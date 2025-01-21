Colombia to declare state of emergency after rebel violence

The move comes after over 100 were killed and thousands forced to flee. The conflict stems from battles over control of strategic drug trafficking routes between the left-wing rebel ELN and remnant factions of FARC.

A surge in guerrilla violence in northeastern Colombia that left over 100 people dead and displaced nearly 20,000 others has forced authorities to announce a state of emergency.

President Gustavo Petro on Monday declared a "state of internal commotion" and a "state of economic emergency" following the unrest.

This measure allows the executive branch to pass certain kinds of legislation without congressional approval for three months.

Rival factions fuel violence

The conflict in the northeastern Catatumbo region and the southeastern Guaviare jungle stemmed from battles over control of strategic drug trafficking routes between the left-wing rebel National Liberation Army (ELN) and factions from what was once the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

In Catatumbo, ELN forces have attacked civilians and rival groups, killing at least 100 people and forcing thousands to flee to nearby towns or neighboring Venezuela.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Colombia, the violence in Catatumbo has displaced 18,300 people.

Meanwhile, clashes between rival FARC factions in Guaviare have resulted in at least 20 deaths.

The rival factions split last year due to internal differences. Currently, one of the factions is engaging in peace talks with the government while the other continuing armed resistance after a failed ceasefire.

President signals shift in policy

The latest surge in violence is a turning point for President Petro, who was elected on the promise of a policy of "total peace" in 2022 involving deescalation and dialogue.

He has already signaled a shift in policy is coming.

"The ELN has chosen the path of war, and that's what they will get," Petro posted on X.

He vowed to respond with military force, deploying thousands of troops to affected regions.

Colombia's six-decade conflict, funded by drug trafficking, has killed over 450,000 people and displaced millions.

