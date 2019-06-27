Colombia: Thousands protest against activist slayings

Thousands of people took to the streets across Colombia on Friday night to urge for an end to the killings of hundreds of human rights activists and social leaders by armed groups in the wake of the country's 2016 peace deal.

Marches took place in more than 50 towns and cities across the country, with protesters holding black-and-white photos of activists who have been killed. Some carried signs reading: "Without leaders there can be no peace" and "No more bloodshed."

The protests on Friday were organized after the murder of community leader Maria del Pilar Hurtado last month. In a video shared widely on social media, one of Hurtado's young children is seen screaming with grief near her body.

"We want an end to the selective and systematic murder of social leaders ... who are defending the right to live in their territories, the respect for biodiversity, respect for the peace accord," said protester Gloria Cuartas in the capital, Bogota.

Colombian President Ivan Duque voiced his support for the Friday demonstrations, despite pushback from some in his conservative Democratic Center Party, which opposed the peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

"We all are the echoes of a single voice because we all reject violence against social leaders," Duque said in a speech from the coastal city of Cartagena.

Deadly violence

There is disagreement about the exact number of those who have been killed, but Colombia's human rights ombudsman says at least 486 social leaders have been murdered since 2016.

The attorney general's office puts the figure at 292, while the peace and development think tank INDEPAZ says up to 734 activists have been killed.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Difficult path toward peace The 2016 signing of the peace accord between the Colombian government and FARC rebels was a major, but not final, step towards ending the decades-long conflict. The deal remains a controversial topic in the country and took center stage during the presidential election.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Land owners vs. farmers The conflict's origins date to the 1920s and a struggle over land ownership, which claimed thousands of lives. The 1948 murder of Jorge Eliecer Gaitan (photo), a liberal politician, threw the country into deep crisis. A result was the formation of a number of resistance groups; the Colombian army launched a campaign against "communist farmers."

Colombia's long struggle for peace FARC and ELN The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (ELN) were founded in 1964. The former wanted to break up the monopoly of land ownership, whereas the ELN formed out of a radical student movement and ideas of liberation theologians such as Camilo Torres (photo). The Colombian government fought both groups with the support the United States.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Paramilitary groups The conflict deepened in the 1980s with the introduction of right-wing paramilitary groups in the service of the landowners against FARC. Both sides were closely linked to drug cartels. Four presidential candidates and countless left-wing politicians were murdered by paramilitaries between 1986 and 1990.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Ingrid Betancourt kidnapped In February 2002, the government cut off peace negotiations with FARC after guerrillas hijacked a domestic flight. Days later, the rebels struck again, kidnapping presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt. Alvaro Uribe went on to win the election that May and escalated military operations against FARC, ruling out further negotiations. He was re-elected in 2007. Betancourt was released in 2008.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Peace talks begin Juan Manuel Santos was elected president in 2010. Two years later, a law concerning compensation for victims of violence and the return of land came into effect. Peace talks between the government (photo) and FARC officially began that November.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Ceasefire At midnight on August 29, 2016, the permanent ceasefire came into force. "A new chapter in Colombia's history begins on August 29," Santos wrote on Twitter. "We have silenced the weapons. The war with FARC is over!"

Colombia's long struggle for peace Peace deal with FARC On September 26, 2016, President Santos and FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, a.k.a. Timochenko, signed the peace treaty, ending the 52-year-old conflict. The signing took place in Cartagena and was attended by 2,500 people.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Setback Distrust in FARC manifested itself in a pre-referendum campaign against the peace treaty, led by the conservative ex-president Alvaro Uribe. To the surprise of many observers, a thin majority of Colombians voted to reject the deal on October 2, 2016.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Peace Prize for Santos The international community threw its support behind the treaty's supporters. Just five days after it was rejected in a referendum, Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The ceremony took place in Oslo in December 2016.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Parliamentary ratification Colombia's parliament ratified the peace treaty on November 30, 2016, following a list of changes to the deal's original language.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Disarmament FARC rebels gave up their weapons in three phases. On June 27, 2017, at the end of the UN-controlled disarmament process, Santos wrote: "For me and all Colombians, today is a special day. It's a day when weapons were exchanged for words."

Colombia's long struggle for peace The new FARC The now disarmed, former rebel group chose to renew itself as a political party and disavow violence during a convention on August 27, 2017. The guerrilla's founder, Rodrigo Londono (photo), was elected the new party's head. He was unable to run for president, however, due to his poor health.

Colombia's long struggle for peace FARC at the polls For the first time since the end of the armed conflict, FARC put up its members as candidates in the parliamentary election, which took place on March 11, 2018. The party received just 50,000 votes, but secured five seats in the senate and lower house of parliament, respectively, as guaranteed by the peace treaty. The conservative party of former President Uribe won the election. Author: Emilia Rojas Sasse



The activists have been targeted by several armed groups including guerillas with the National Liberation Army (ELN) and FARC fighters who have refused to disarm under the deal, as well as criminal gangs.

Many of those killed were supporters of environmental causes, and worked to combat illegal mining and drug trafficking.

Some also backed programs for farmers who plant coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, helping them to substitute their crops for legal crops.

The deadly violence has cast a shadow over Colombia's efforts to move forward from over a half century of armed conflict, which has killed some 260,000 people.

Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia Selling their bodies In the neighborhood of Santa Fe in Bogota, also known as the "Tolerance Zone," young girls, boys, as well as transvestites stand on the streets to sell sex. The age of consent in Colombia is 14 years old. However, it's still a felony if anyone pays a girl or boy under the age of 18 for sex. Prostitution is legal in Colombia, but limited to brothels and designated zones.

Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia A place to feel safe This young girl is one of the 16 girls at the Renacer Foundation Shelter for victims of commercial sexual exploitation. Commercial sexual exploitation of children consists of child prostitution, child pornography and child trafficking for sexual purposes. The girls and boys in the shelter, aged 7 to 17, stay in a protected area where they are given psychological help and support.

Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia A roof over their heads The girls and boys at the shelter each have their own bed and locker for their belongings. On average, they stay for a year. Besides having a roof over their heads and food, they receive psychological help. Some children were abandoned by their families, while others have family who visit them once in a while, but do not have the means to protect them from commercial sexual exploitation.

Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia Extreme mood swings One of the 16 girls at a shelter for victims of commercial sexual exploitation stands in front of a mural of the organization. There are two flags on the wall, representing the different countries of origin. There are Colombian girls, Venezuelans and members of the ethnic Wayuu group. The girls and boys have extreme mood swings, switching from incessant crying to physical violence.

Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia Raising awareness Mario Gomez is Bogota's public prosecutor, specialized in human trafficking. He is also head of a national campaign to increase awareness of the dangers of job offers that seem too good to be true. Many victims don't want to talk about their situation. Some do not see themselves as victims of commercial sexual exploitation, others are ashamed, or are afraid of retaliation.

Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia Mulling his future William Plazas, 17, shares his bed with his mother and sister. According to William, many economically disadvantaged people in Colombia, as well as Venezuelans, consider prostitution as a way out. He knows many girls and boys who are sexually exploited, but are not aware of it. For a new mobile phone, young boys and girls will perform sexual favors.

Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia A strong bond Luz Angela Lavao, William's mother, is protective of her children because they live so close to Bogota's red light district — especially her 13-year-old daughter, Valentina. William has a strong relationship with his mother and shares everything with her. It was thanks to his mother that William ended up volunteering for Renacer Foundation, where he became involved in prevention projects.

Dutch NGO fights against child sexual exploitation in Colombia Overcoming their trauma To protect the children, the faces of the victims are not shown. Nor are the children directly asked any questions about their experiences. By drawing and playing games, the extent of their trauma becomes clear. These activities allow them to talk about their hopes and dreams, and — especially in the case of many Venezuelans — what they have had to leave behind. Author: Eline van Nes (Bogota, Colombia)



