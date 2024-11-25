The dangerous life of trans women in Bogotá

The average life expectancy of a trans woman in Latin America is 35 years. Poverty and access to work are a serious problem. One trans woman, Alexandra Colmenares, show us the reality of the trans community in Colombia.

“Colombia is a transphobic, violent and sexist society. Being a trans woman in Colombia is like a death sentence,” says Alexandra Colmenares from Bogotá in Colombia. She is 26 years old and a trans woman.

The average life expectancy of trans women in Latin America is just 35 years. The LGBTQ+ community in Colombia has long fought for recognition. On paper, they have many rights, but in practice they often experience rejection and hatred. Because most are unable to get a regular job, many of them live from sex work. But Alexandra Colmenares says it’s very dangerous:

“You don't know whether you're going to have sex or be killed. I learned that you always ask for the money first. And I had to find my own methods for doing sex work.”

Alexandra Colmenares already knew as a child that she was female. But less than 20 countries worldwide allow gender self-identification. And even where it’s legalized, transgender people still suffer discrimination.

Alexandra Colmenares also works for an NGO called Red Comunitaria Trans, where she helps other sex workers. Many of them regularly experience violence, including from the police. But despite all the dangers and challenges, Alexandra Colmenares is convinced she’s on the right path.

“I'm very proud of the decisions I have made,” she says. “All the ups and downs have helped me understand that life isn't always rosy or what you imagine it to be. But I've become the woman of my dreams.”