Colombia: Special forces target rebels amid surge in attacks

Clashes between the ELN and remnants of FARC, both vying for dominance over coca plantations and drug trafficking routes, have killed more than 100 people and terrorized the region.

Spiraling violence in Colombia led the government to send its special forces into guerrilla-controlled areas near the Venezuelan border even as the UN chief expressed concern on Tuesday.

A recent surge in violence resulted in the deaths of more than 100 people and displaced some 20,000 others.

Colombian special forces seeking to regain control of the disputed territory ventured into the Catatumbo region, a mountainous area in northeastern Colombia that has become the epicenter of the violence.

Residents in border regions fled to Venezuela, abandoning their towns and villages.

UN calls for peace after guerrilla attacks

According to the United Nations, 30 people have been kidnapped and almost 1,000 remain trapped in their homes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concern about the surging violence.

The UN chief's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement that Guterres had called "for an immediate cessation of acts of violence against the civilian population."

Colombian President Petro suspends peace talks

The clashes have been between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and remnants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The groups are fighting for dominance over coca plantations and drug trafficking routes.

The violence escalated after ELN rebels accused civilians of collaborating with their rivals, executing some in their homes.

President Gustavo Petro suspended peace talks with the ELN, accusing its members of war crimes.

The violence near the border prompted the government to declare a state of emergency and deploy 5,000 troops.

