 Colombia slams former FARC commander′s call to arms | News | DW | 29.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Colombia slams former FARC commander's call to arms

The Colombian government has accused Venezuela of harboring the former rebels as they launch a new campaign against "the oligarchy." The rebels said the government had turned their back on their promises for peace.

FARC rebels carrying arms

Former FARC commander Luciano Marin on Thursday said he and other ex-rebels would once again take up arms against Colombia's "oligarchy" only three years after giving up violence following a grueling peace process.

Marin, better known by his guerilla name Ivan Marquez, said the call to arms marked "a new phase in the armed struggle." He accused the government of withdrawing from key parts of the peace process and failing to guarantee safety for social leaders.

"More than 500 social leaders have been killed and 150 guerrilla fighters are dead amid indifference and indolence on the part of the state," Marin said in a video published on YouTube. "We were never defeated ideologically. Therefore, the fight continues."

Marin said the new campaign of violence would not target police and soldiers who are "respectful of the people's interests." Civilians would also not be targeted in ransom schemes, he added.

Read more: Why is Colombia's cocaine production so high?

Luciano Marin smokes a cigar

Luciano Mari said the government had turned its back on the former rebels

Hunting rebels

Colombian President Ivan Duque accused the Venezuelan government of harboring Marin and his comrades, saying they should be dealt with swiftly.

"I have ordered the creation of a special unit for the persecution of these criminals with reinforced intelligence, investigation and mobility capabilities throughout Colombian territory," Duque said.

The government's peace commissioner, Miguel Ceballos, described the development as "very worrying," saying: "Unfortunately, these people had already made clear, by their behavior, that they turned their backs on the peace accord."

As part of the peace process, FARC re-branded as a political party. Party leader Rodrigo Londono dismissed Marin's call to arms, saying: "The common goal for the vast majority is peace in Colombia."

Read more: History will not be forgotten in Colombia

  • A demonstration for peace in Colombia (Kaeufer/Moser)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Difficult path toward peace

    The 2016 signing of the peace accord between the Colombian government and FARC rebels was a major, but not final, step towards ending the decades-long conflict. The deal remains a controversial topic in the country and took center stage during the presidential election.

  • Jorge Eliecer Gaitan (Public Domain)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Land owners vs. farmers

    The conflict's origins date to the 1920s and a struggle over land ownership, which claimed thousands of lives. The 1948 murder of Jorge Eliecer Gaitan (photo), a liberal politician, threw the country into deep crisis. A result was the formation of a number of resistance groups; the Colombian army launched a campaign against "communist farmers."

  • Kolumbien Camilo Torres (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    FARC and ELN

    The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (ELN) were founded in 1964. The former wanted to break up the monopoly of land ownership, whereas the ELN formed out of a radical student movement and ideas of liberation theologians such as Camilo Torres (photo). The Colombian government fought both groups with the support the United States.

  • Kolumbian paramilitary member 2000 (Carlos Villalon/Liaison/Getty Images)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Paramilitary groups

    The conflict deepened in the 1980s with the introduction of right-wing paramilitary groups in the service of the landowners against FARC. Both sides were closely linked to drug cartels. Four presidential candidates and countless left-wing politicians were murdered by paramilitaries between 1986 and 1990.

  • Ingrid Betancourt (AFP/Getty Images)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Ingrid Betancourt kidnapped

    In February 2002, the government cut off peace negotiations with FARC after guerrillas hijacked a domestic flight. Days later, the rebels struck again, kidnapping presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt. Alvaro Uribe went on to win the election that May and escalated military operations against FARC, ruling out further negotiations. He was re-elected in 2007. Betancourt was released in 2008.

  • Juan Manuel Santos Friedensgespräch FARC (Reuters)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace talks begin

    Juan Manuel Santos was elected president in 2010. Two years later, a law concerning compensation for victims of violence and the return of land came into effect. Peace talks between the government (photo) and FARC officially began that November.

  • Colombians celebrate the ceasefire in Bogota (Getty Images/AFP/G. Legaria)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Ceasefire

    At midnight on August 29, 2016, the permanent ceasefire came into force. "A new chapter in Colombia's history begins on August 29," Santos wrote on Twitter. "We have silenced the weapons. The war with FARC is over!"

  • Signing of peace treaty in Colombia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Vergara)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace deal with FARC

    On September 26, 2016, President Santos and FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, a.k.a. Timochenko, signed the peace treaty, ending the 52-year-old conflict. The signing took place in Cartagena and was attended by 2,500 people.

  • People campaigning against peace deal with FARC (picture alliance/AP Photo/I. Valencia)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Setback

    Distrust in FARC manifested itself in a pre-referendum campaign against the peace treaty, led by the conservative ex-president Alvaro Uribe. To the surprise of many observers, a thin majority of Colombians voted to reject the deal on October 2, 2016.

  • Juan Manuel Santos receives Nobel Peace Prize (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace Prize for Santos

    The international community threw its support behind the treaty's supporters. Just five days after it was rejected in a referendum, Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The ceremony took place in Oslo in December 2016.

  • Colombian parliament in Bogota (Getty Images/AFP/G. Legaria)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Parliamentary ratification

    Colombia's parliament ratified the peace treaty on November 30, 2016, following a list of changes to the deal's original language.

  • A UN observer during Colombia's disarmament. (picture alliance/dpa/A. Piñeros)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Disarmament

    FARC rebels gave up their weapons in three phases. On June 27, 2017, at the end of the UN-controlled disarmament process, Santos wrote: "For me and all Colombians, today is a special day. It's a day when weapons were exchanged for words."

  • FARC party leader Rodrigo Londono (Timoschenko) speaks at a congress (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Vergara)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    The new FARC

    The now disarmed, former rebel group chose to renew itself as a political party and disavow violence during a convention on August 27, 2017. The guerrilla's founder, Rodrigo Londono (photo), was elected the new party's head. He was unable to run for president, however, due to his poor health.

  • Voting booths (Imago/Agencia EFE)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    FARC at the polls

    For the first time since the end of the armed conflict, FARC put up its members as candidates in the parliamentary election, which took place on March 11, 2018. The party received just 50,000 votes, but secured five seats in the senate and lower house of parliament, respectively, as guaranteed by the peace treaty. The conservative party of former President Uribe won the election.

    Author: Emilia Rojas Sasse


'Fight for peace will not stop'

Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his part in ending the conflict, said 90% of FARC continued to adhere to the peace process.

"We need to continue keeping our promises to them," said Santos. "Defectors need to be forcefully repressed. The fight for peace will not stop."

In 1964, FARC rebels launched an insurgency in response to the Colombian government's brutal repression of a peasant uprising. The brutal conflict left more than 250,000 people dead, seven million displaced and 50,000 disappeared.

Read more: Colombia's shattered hopes of peace

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 26:04

Juan Manuel Santos | Conflict Zone

ls/msh (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Colombia: Thousands protest against activist slayings

Across Colombia, protesters carried photos of murdered activists and signs reading: "No more bloodshed." Over 400 people have been killed in an alarming wave of violence since the 2016 peace deal was signed. (27.07.2019)  

Why is Colombia's cocaine production so high?

Despite antinarcotics efforts backed by the United States and peace accord with FARC rebels, cocaine production reached record levels in 2017. The phenomenon could upend Colombia's push for lasting peace. (27.06.2019)  

Colombia's delicate peace process: An overview

On Sunday, Colombians head to the polls to pick a new president. Whoever wins will play a crucial role in the country's ongoing peace process. Below, we detail the most important steps taken so far. (26.05.2018)  

History will not be forgotten in Colombia

The peace treaty signed with the FARC guerrillas has divided politicians and citizens in Colombia. DW Akademie supports journalistic reappraisal projects. (30.07.2018)  

Colombia's shattered hopes of peace

Fear has returned to Colombia, two years after the government signed a peace deal with FARC rebels. Real peace remains an illusion, as this week’s bomb attack has shown. Ofelia Harms Arruti reports from Bogota. (20.01.2019)  

Colombia struggles to accept guerrillas' new political role

Colombian guerrilla Timochenko has swapped combat fatigues for grey blazers to run for president. But are voters ready to accept him and his Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC)? Manuel Rueda reports from Bogota. (29.01.2018)  

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos receives Nobel Peace Prize

Laureates have gathered for this year's Nobel Prize award ceremonies. Peace prize winner and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said his country could serve as an example for other conflict-ridden nations. (10.12.2016)  

Colombia's long struggle for peace

Colombia's presidential election is an important milestone towards consolidating the peace accord with FARC guerrillas. It was reached after decades of bloody conflict between the state and the FARC guerrilla groups. (26.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Juan Manuel Santos | Conflict Zone  

Related content

Kolumbien Bogota Protest gegen die Tötung von linken Aktivisten

Colombia: Thousands protest against activist slayings 27.07.2019

Across Colombia, protesters carried photos of murdered activists and signs reading: "No more bloodshed." Over 400 people have been killed in an alarming wave of violence since the 2016 peace deal was signed.

Kolumbien | Ehemaliger Farc-Führer nach Haftentlassung erneut festgenommen

Colombia's Supreme Court orders ex-FARC leader's release 29.05.2019

Colombia's Supreme Court has ordered that a former leader of the FARC rebel group be released from prison. The move is likely to anger the US, which wants him extradited on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Kolumbien Tumaco im Departamento de Nariño

Why is Colombia's cocaine production so high? 27.06.2019

Despite antinarcotics efforts backed by the United States and peace accord with FARC rebels, cocaine production reached record levels in 2017. The phenomenon could upend Colombia's push for lasting peace.

Advertisement