Colombia slams former FARC commander's call to arms

Former FARC commander Luciano Marin on Thursday said he and other ex-rebels would once again take up arms against Colombia's "oligarchy" only three years after giving up violence following a grueling peace process.

Marin, better known by his guerilla name Ivan Marquez, said the call to arms marked "a new phase in the armed struggle." He accused the government of withdrawing from key parts of the peace process and failing to guarantee safety for social leaders.

"More than 500 social leaders have been killed and 150 guerrilla fighters are dead amid indifference and indolence on the part of the state," Marin said in a video published on YouTube. "We were never defeated ideologically. Therefore, the fight continues."

Marin said the new campaign of violence would not target police and soldiers who are "respectful of the people's interests." Civilians would also not be targeted in ransom schemes, he added.

Luciano Mari said the government had turned its back on the former rebels

Hunting rebels

Colombian President Ivan Duque accused the Venezuelan government of harboring Marin and his comrades, saying they should be dealt with swiftly.

"I have ordered the creation of a special unit for the persecution of these criminals with reinforced intelligence, investigation and mobility capabilities throughout Colombian territory," Duque said.

The government's peace commissioner, Miguel Ceballos, described the development as "very worrying," saying: "Unfortunately, these people had already made clear, by their behavior, that they turned their backs on the peace accord."

As part of the peace process, FARC re-branded as a political party. Party leader Rodrigo Londono dismissed Marin's call to arms, saying: "The common goal for the vast majority is peace in Colombia."

Colombia's long struggle for peace Difficult path toward peace The 2016 signing of the peace accord between the Colombian government and FARC rebels was a major, but not final, step towards ending the decades-long conflict. The deal remains a controversial topic in the country and took center stage during the presidential election.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Land owners vs. farmers The conflict's origins date to the 1920s and a struggle over land ownership, which claimed thousands of lives. The 1948 murder of Jorge Eliecer Gaitan (photo), a liberal politician, threw the country into deep crisis. A result was the formation of a number of resistance groups; the Colombian army launched a campaign against "communist farmers."

Colombia's long struggle for peace FARC and ELN The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (ELN) were founded in 1964. The former wanted to break up the monopoly of land ownership, whereas the ELN formed out of a radical student movement and ideas of liberation theologians such as Camilo Torres (photo). The Colombian government fought both groups with the support the United States.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Paramilitary groups The conflict deepened in the 1980s with the introduction of right-wing paramilitary groups in the service of the landowners against FARC. Both sides were closely linked to drug cartels. Four presidential candidates and countless left-wing politicians were murdered by paramilitaries between 1986 and 1990.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Ingrid Betancourt kidnapped In February 2002, the government cut off peace negotiations with FARC after guerrillas hijacked a domestic flight. Days later, the rebels struck again, kidnapping presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt. Alvaro Uribe went on to win the election that May and escalated military operations against FARC, ruling out further negotiations. He was re-elected in 2007. Betancourt was released in 2008.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Peace talks begin Juan Manuel Santos was elected president in 2010. Two years later, a law concerning compensation for victims of violence and the return of land came into effect. Peace talks between the government (photo) and FARC officially began that November.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Ceasefire At midnight on August 29, 2016, the permanent ceasefire came into force. "A new chapter in Colombia's history begins on August 29," Santos wrote on Twitter. "We have silenced the weapons. The war with FARC is over!"

Colombia's long struggle for peace Peace deal with FARC On September 26, 2016, President Santos and FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, a.k.a. Timochenko, signed the peace treaty, ending the 52-year-old conflict. The signing took place in Cartagena and was attended by 2,500 people.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Setback Distrust in FARC manifested itself in a pre-referendum campaign against the peace treaty, led by the conservative ex-president Alvaro Uribe. To the surprise of many observers, a thin majority of Colombians voted to reject the deal on October 2, 2016.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Peace Prize for Santos The international community threw its support behind the treaty's supporters. Just five days after it was rejected in a referendum, Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The ceremony took place in Oslo in December 2016.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Parliamentary ratification Colombia's parliament ratified the peace treaty on November 30, 2016, following a list of changes to the deal's original language.

Colombia's long struggle for peace Disarmament FARC rebels gave up their weapons in three phases. On June 27, 2017, at the end of the UN-controlled disarmament process, Santos wrote: "For me and all Colombians, today is a special day. It's a day when weapons were exchanged for words."

Colombia's long struggle for peace The new FARC The now disarmed, former rebel group chose to renew itself as a political party and disavow violence during a convention on August 27, 2017. The guerrilla's founder, Rodrigo Londono (photo), was elected the new party's head. He was unable to run for president, however, due to his poor health.

Colombia's long struggle for peace FARC at the polls For the first time since the end of the armed conflict, FARC put up its members as candidates in the parliamentary election, which took place on March 11, 2018. The party received just 50,000 votes, but secured five seats in the senate and lower house of parliament, respectively, as guaranteed by the peace treaty. The conservative party of former President Uribe won the election. Author: Emilia Rojas Sasse



'Fight for peace will not stop'

Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for his part in ending the conflict, said 90% of FARC continued to adhere to the peace process.

"We need to continue keeping our promises to them," said Santos. "Defectors need to be forcefully repressed. The fight for peace will not stop."

In 1964, FARC rebels launched an insurgency in response to the Colombian government's brutal repression of a peasant uprising. The brutal conflict left more than 250,000 people dead, seven million displaced and 50,000 disappeared.

