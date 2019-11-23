Colombia protests: First protester dies as marches press on

Widespread anti-government protests in Colombia continued for the fifth day on Monday, while the movement registered its first death.

An 18-year-old high school student, who became a symbol of the movement, died from injuries he sustained from being hit by a teargas canister.

Dilan Cruz was hit in the head during a protest on Saturday and his death could fuel criticism of the police response to the movement. Protesters had earlier marched by the hospital in which he was being cared for, chanting "Be strong Dilan" and building makeshift monuments for him.

Soon after his death, protesters began gathering on the Bogota street where he was wounded, banging pots and pans and chanting "The state killed him!''

Anger over economic reforms

President Ivan Duque met with unions and business leaders on Monday, and said he deeply regretted Cruz's death, sending his condolences to the family.

Protests began last week when 250,000 people hit the streets to rally against economic reforms, police violence and corruption. The economic reforms that have inspired such fury reportedly include cutting the minimum wage for young people.

Protesters are also upset with a lack of government action to stop the murder of hundreds of human rights activists. The movement has included a strike organized by unions, student groups and indigenous organizations.

The protests arose after mass anti-government demonstrations in Ecuador, Bolivia and Chile.

Duque has promised a "national dialogue'' to address issues such as rural violence, environmental policy and "growth with equity," but so far his promises have been met with skepticism.

aw/stb (AP, Reuters, dpa)