 Colombia protests: First protester dies as marches press on

News

Colombia protests: First protester dies as marches press on

A teenager who became an icon of ongoing protests in the country has died from his injuries. He had been injured by a tear gas canister during demonstrations.

Large protests in Bogota

Widespread anti-government protests in Colombia continued for the fifth day on Monday, while the movement registered its first death.

An 18-year-old high school student, who became a symbol of the movement, died from injuries he sustained from being hit by a teargas canister.

Dilan Cruz was hit in the head during a protest on Saturday and his death could fuel criticism of the police response to the movement. Protesters had earlier marched by the hospital in which he was being cared for, chanting "Be strong Dilan" and building makeshift monuments for him.

Soon after his death, protesters began gathering on the Bogota street where he was wounded, banging pots and pans and chanting "The state killed him!''

Anger over economic reforms

President Ivan Duque met with unions and business leaders on Monday, and said he deeply regretted Cruz's death, sending his condolences to the family. 

Protests began last week when 250,000 people hit the streets to rally against economic reforms, police violence and corruption. The economic reforms that have inspired such fury reportedly include cutting the minimum wage for young people.

Protesters are also upset with a lack of government action to stop the murder of hundreds of human rights activists. The movement has included a strike organized by unions, student groups and indigenous organizations.

The protests arose after mass anti-government demonstrations in Ecuador, Bolivia and Chile.

Duque has promised a "national dialogue'' to address issues such as rural violence, environmental policy and "growth with equity," but so far his promises have been met with skepticism.

aw/stb (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Watch video 01:45

More demonstrations expected in Colombia

Colombia anti-government protesters clash with police

Protesters are angry over rumored austerity measures in the offing — which President Duque denies. The unrest began relatively peacefully but evolved into violent clashes. At least three people were killed. (22.11.2019)  

Colombian president Ivan Duque orders curfew in Bogota amid protests

As massive anti-government protests continue in Colombia, the president has called for a "national conversation" while shutting down the capital city overnight. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported. (23.11.2019)  

More demonstrations expected in Colombia  

Proteste in Kolumbien

Colombian president Ivan Duque orders curfew in Bogota amid protests 23.11.2019

As massive anti-government protests continue in Colombia, the president has called for a "national conversation" while shutting down the capital city overnight. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported.

Proteste in Kolumbien

Colombia anti-government protesters clash with police 22.11.2019

Protesters are angry over rumored austerity measures in the offing — which President Duque denies. The unrest began relatively peacefully but evolved into violent clashes. At least three people were killed.

More demonstrations expected in Colombia 22.11.2019

Several people in the Columbian capital have been injured in renewed clashes between police and anti-government protesters. It comes a day after hundreds of thousands took to the streets for nationwide marches against potential pension and labor reforms.

