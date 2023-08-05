Colombia president's son says father unaware of dirty money

Gustavo Petro's son faces allegations that he collected money from drug traffickers during last year's presidential race. The scandal could throw a wrench into the president's peace efforts.

Nicolas Petro, the son of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, said Saturday that his father was unaware of the illicit funds he received during last year's presidential election.

He previously confirmed that illegal money had entered his father's 2022 election campaign. Nicolas and his ex-wife, Daysuris Vasquez, are now facing charges of money laundering in Colombia.

What did the younger Petro say?

"Neither my dad nor the campaign manager, Ricardo Roa, knew of the money that Daysuris and I received from Santander Lopesierra and from Gabriel Hilsaca," the 36-year-old told the "Semana" publication.

Lopesierra is a convicted drug trafficker. The father of Gabriel Hilsaca, meanwhile, is connected to the funding of right-wing paramilitary organizations.

The younger Petro is accused of taking money from drug traffickers in exchange for them being included in his father's peace efforts with armed groups. He also used the money to buy luxurious properties and automobiles.

The probe into the younger Petro's illegal dealings comes from an interview his ex-wife Daysuris Valquez gave to "Semana" earlier in the year.

Gustavo Petro has said that he had no knowledge of any illegal activities during last year's campaign. The elder Petro on Saturday called his son's predicament "terrible and very lamentable."

The scandal regarding Petro's son could harm the president's credibility as he attempts to make peace with armed groups Image: Ivan Valencia/AP/picture alliance

Nicolas Petro receives conditional freedom

Nicolas Petro has pleaded not guilty on the charges of money laundering and illegal enrichment but has expressed willingness to work with prosecutors. If convicted, he could receive sentences between 12 and 20 years in prison.

A judge approved his conditional release on Friday, but said the president's son would be unable to leave his home city of Barranquilla where he resides. Prosecutors had urged Petro be put under house arrest.

Colombia's legislature has commenced a probe into the scandal. The controversy comes as Gustavo Petro's popularity wanes, with opposition parties on the offensive against the incumbent president.

wd/dj (Reuters, AFP)