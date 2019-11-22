 Colombia president orders curfew in Bogota amid protests | News | DW | 23.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Colombia president orders curfew in Bogota amid protests

As massive anti-government protests continue in Colombia, the president has called for a "national conversation" while shutting down the capital city overnight. Multiple deaths and injuries have been reported.

An empty street in Bogota as a curfew is in force

Colombia's president, Ivan Duque, ordered a curfew in the nation's capital Friday night as unrest continues following a massive march Thursday that brought an estimated 250,000 people into the streets.

The protests in Bogota are centered on discontent with Duque's conservative government, rumors of economic reforms, and what protesters say is a lack of government action to stop corruption and the murder of human rights activists.

In a televised speech Friday evening, Duque said he would "launch a national conversation" to "strengthen the current social policy agenda" and "close social gaps."

Duque said the dialogue will include all social sectors and take place in cities around the country starting next week.

Escalating violence 

While the protests on Thursday started out peaceful, they ended with scattered clashes between protesters and police. On Friday, protesters clashed with police in several parts of the city.

Generalstreik gegen Ivan Duque in Kolumbien

An estimated 250,000 people took part in a general strike on Thursday in Bogota

Bogata Mayor Enrique Penalosa had earlier announced a curfew for three neighborhoods, but extended the measure later Friday evening to the entire city of 7 million on request of the president.

Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said that, as of Friday morning, 98 people had been detained and 151 police and military officers had been injured, along with 122 civilians with minor injuries and tear gas inhalation.

Read moreOpinion: Latin America needs solidarity

Three deaths reported

Three people were reported killed in neighboring Valle del Cauca province in what authorities called incidents of looting overnight on Thursday into Friday.

The defense minister said two people were killed in the port city of Buenaventura after police were attacked while responding to looting at a mall. A third person died in Candelaria after police said a group looting a supermarket shot at officers

The protests in Colombia coincide with social unrest in other Latin American countries, including the ongoing anti-austerity demonstrations in Chile, and  protests over vote-tampering allegations in Bolivia that led to the resignation of President Evo Morales. 

Watch video 01:45

More demonstrations expected in Colombia

wmr/aw (Reuters, AP, AFP) 

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Colombia anti-government protesters clash with police

Protesters are angry over rumored austerity measures in the offing — which President Duque denies. The unrest began relatively peacefully but evolved into violent clashes. At least three people were killed. (22.11.2019)  

Opinion: Latin America needs solidarity

Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Brazil and Venezuela: Large parts of Latin America are on fire with protest. Some simple truths would be worth keeping in mind to solve the problems, says DW's Uta Thofern. (29.10.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

More demonstrations expected in Colombia  

Related content

Proteste in Kolumbien

Colombia anti-government protesters clash with police 22.11.2019

Protesters are angry over rumored austerity measures in the offing — which President Duque denies. The unrest began relatively peacefully but evolved into violent clashes. At least three people were killed.

More demonstrations expected in Colombia 22.11.2019

Several people in the Columbian capital have been injured in renewed clashes between police and anti-government protesters. It comes a day after hundreds of thousands took to the streets for nationwide marches against potential pension and labor reforms.

Kolumbien Ivan Duque

Colombia investigates plot to assassinate President Ivan Duque 30.12.2018

Authorities have said an alleged plot to kill the president may involve three Venezuelans who were recently arrested with assault weapons. Ivan Duque has been a vocal critic of his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro.

Advertisement