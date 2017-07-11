Colombia president announces policing changes after protest criticism

Colombian President Ivan Duque on Sunday announced plans to "modernize" the country's police, who have been widely criticized forviolently curbing recent anti-government protests.

Calling for a "transformation" of the national police, Duque announced "a decree that will modernize the structure of the national police, especially to strengthen the policy... on human rights."

Changes to police force

Duque said a human rights directorate headed by an outside expert would be created as part of the changes. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that there would be a training review, use of ID badges and bodycams, and better follow-up of citizen complaints.

Congress is expected to approve the creation of the directorate this month, which will seek international help for the creation of policies.

Defense Minister Diego Molano told AFP news agency that there would be "professionalization so that all police officers are trained in (human) rights and use of force."

The announcement came as a delegation from the Washington-based Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) arrived in Colombia for a four-day visit to the country to evaluate the clashes in the cities of Bogota and Cali. The delegation was greeted by hundreds of supporters on the streets of Bogota.

Protests continue

Demonstrations that started on April 28 against proposed tax hikes have turned into widespread protests against the government's social and economic policies. The police has been accused of using excessive force to quell the protests.

At least 61 people, mostly civilians, have died in the clashes.

The government has blamed blockades by protesters for crippling the nation's economy.



Government delegates and protest leaders have held talks aimed at defusing the crisis, so far without success. Protesters want Duque to denounce excessive force by police and act to address yawning inequities in the country.

tg/sri (AFP, Reuters)