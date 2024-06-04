Colombia, Panama deny abandoning migrants in Darien jungle

MigrationColombiaColombia, Panama deny abandoning migrants in Darien jungleTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoMigrationColombiaNita Blake-Persen04/06/2024April 6, 2024Colombia and Panama have denied accusations by Human Rights Watch that they have not done enough to help and protect migrants making their way through the dangerous jungle terrain between South and Central America, known as the Darien Gap.https://p.dw.com/p/4eUvOAdvertisement