Colombia: Landslide kills 11, leaves several others injured

A landslide in Colombia's southwestern province of Narino killed 11 people and left several others injured on Tuesday, according to the country's disaster relief agency (UNGRD).

Dozens more were hurt or missing, UNGRD announced on Twitter.

Landslide brings down houses, injures people

The landslide occurred after heavy rains in the rural municipality of Mallama.

Rescue teams comb through debris to find survivors

Around 10 people were left injured, with another 15 to 20 missing, the disaster relief agency added on Twitter.

It also destroyed two buildings. UNGRD Director Eduardo Joze Gonzalez is scheduled to travel "first thing in the morning" to the site of the landslide.

Emergency teams use sniffer dogs to look for survivors after a landslide buried two houses in Mallama

He already deployed rescue teams to the area. However, operations were suspended because of the potential for more landslides due to rains.

The search operation will resume Wednesday morning.

Torrential rains leave a trail of destruction

Landslides are common in mountainous Colombia, especially during the rainy season. Houses built on hillsides are especially at risk given the imminent dangers of debris and water overflow.

rm/jsi (Reuters, AP, dpa)