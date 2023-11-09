  1. Skip to content
Colombia: ELN guerrillas free father of Liverpool's Diaz

November 9, 2023

Manuel Diaz and his wife had been kidnapped by the armed group while they were in the northern city of Barrancas.

Luis Díaz
The 26-year-old Luis Diaz had pleaded with the guerrillas to let his father go Image: Javier Garcia/Shutterstock/IMAGO

Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas have freed the father of Liverpool football star Luis Diaz, after holding him for 12 days, local media reported.

The 26-year-old's parents, Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda, had been kidnapped by the armed group while they were in the northern city of Barrancas. 

Diaz's mother, Marulanda, was successfully rescued a short time later, with the Colombian government demanding their release.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

