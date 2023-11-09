Colombia: ELN guerrillas free father of Liverpool's Diaz

Manuel Diaz and his wife had been kidnapped by the armed group while they were in the northern city of Barrancas.

Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas have freed the father of Liverpool football star Luis Diaz, after holding him for 12 days, local media reported.

The 26-year-old's parents, Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda, had been kidnapped by the armed group while they were in the northern city of Barrancas.

Diaz's mother, Marulanda, was successfully rescued a short time later, with the Colombian government demanding their release.



