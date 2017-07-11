Colombia: Four killed as bullfight stand collapses, dozens injured

Four people were killed and hundreds were injured after a stand collapsed during a bullfight in Colombia, local authorities said.

The bullfight had been taking place in the municipality of El Espinal in the central Colombian district of Tolima.

What happened at the ring?

A three-story section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed, throwing dozens of people to the ground.

"Four people are among the dead at the present moment. Two women, one man and one minor," Tolima governor Jose Ricardo Orozco told Blu Radio.

"Around 30 people have been seriously injured... this is a preliminary report, injured people are still being transferred," the governor added.

Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported that the bull from the fight had escaped the ring and that a state of alert had been declared in the municipality.

City council member Ivan Ferney Rojas warned that the town's hospital and ambulance services had "collapsed."

"We need support from neighboring hospitals and ambulances. Many people are yet to receive care. Our hospital has collapsed," he said.

More to follow...

sdi/jsi (AFP, EFE, Reuters, dpa)