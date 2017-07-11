Colombia expels German activist over Cali protest participation

Colombia has expelled a German activist who took part in demonstrations against the government of President Ivan Duque, immigration authorities said Tuesday.

Rebecca Sprösser, 34, shared photos and videos from what she called the "front line" of protests as well as police and mobile anti-riot squad activity on social media. Spanish news agency EFE said she had been acting as a spokesperson for a group of young people protesting in the southern city of Cali.

In a statement justifying "the decision to expel her," Colombian immigration authorities allege Sprösser "was carrying out activities that had nothing to do with her status as a tourist, and which could affect civil order and peace."

In expelling her, Sprösser will be barred from entering Colombia for an unspecified amount of time and will also require a visa in the future. Sprösser entered Colombia in March of this year as a tourist.

The German ambassador, Peter Ptassek, said he is following the news "with concern."

Questions around a violent incident

Last Friday on Facebook, Sprösser said she was the victim of an attack in Cali that had occurred the previous day.

The assailant "did not stop shooting until his gun ran out of bullets" she wrote. Her friend who protected her suffered 13 gunshot wounds, "three of them in the head and several in the chest," adding she had been grazed "from the projectiles."

Colombian police attributed the incident to a robbery.

Cali: Epicenter of anti-government protest movement

Protests erupted April 28 over a government plan to raise taxes in the middle of the pandemic. While the plan was shelved, civil unrest continued with police violence fueling further protests.

Cali is one of the cities most impacted by violence, youth unemployment and the economic effects of the pandemic. It has seen the largest number of homicides during the nationwide protests.

More than 60 have been killed in the city in three months, with civil society groups blaming police brutality for the deaths of 44 individuals. The prosecutor's office, however, counts only 20 or so of those deaths as resulting at the hands of the state.

ar/jsi (AFP, EFE)