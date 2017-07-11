Colombia elections: Ex-guerilla leader faces off against outsider millionaire

Polls are set to open for the second round of Colombia's presidential election on Sunday, with former guerilla leader Gustavo Petro facing surprise rival Rodolfo Hernandez, a 77-year-old businessman who managed to build up a nationwide political following by relying on TikTok and Facebook.

The race between Petro and Hernandez is the tightest in recent memory.

Some 39 million people are eligible to vote in Colombia, a country where nearly 40% live below the poverty line and 11% are unemployed. With two anti-establishment candidates vying for presidency, the Sunday ballot is seen a powerful rebuke to the country's conservative elite and current president Ivan Duque.

Petro wants to 'make history'

The 62-year-old Petro, a leftist with a reform agenda, comfortably won the initial vote last month by securing some 40.4% of the ballots. The result is a sensation on its own, as large part of Colombia's population harbor deep distrust both to his policies and his past in the now-defunct M-19 urban rebel group, which included two years in prison on arms charges.

But his supporters point to Petro's plans to redistribute pensions, make public universities free, and tackle the country's inequality and poverty. He has also said he will put a stop to new oil and gas projects.

"We're one step from achieving the real change we have waited for all our lives," Petro said. "We are going to make history."

If elected, Petro would become the first leftist president in Colombia's history.

Hernandez banks on TikTok

Perhaps more surprising is that Petro is facing Hernandez on Sunday. The former mayor of the northern city of Bucaramanga, who presents himself as a political outsider, managed to win over 28% percent of the initial vote and edge out conservative candidate Federico Gutierrez for a chance to go against Petro in the second round.

Moreover, Hernandez managed to close the gap between himself and Petro in the intervening weeks. The millionaire entrepreneur relies on TikTok and Facebook to reach potential voters. His wealth and unorthodox campaign strategy prompted comparisons with former US President Donald Trump.

Hernandez has pledged to tackle corruption, despite facing an investigation for allegedly favoring his son's company in a waste management tender during his time as mayor of Bucaramanga. He also promised to provide free narcotics to addicts in a bid to fight drug traffickers.

"The election is simple. Vote for someone who is controlled by the same people as always or vote for me, who isn't controlled by anyone," Hernandez said ahead of the Sunday vote.

But voters might take issue with videos that recently surfaced online to show the 77-year-old partying on a private yacht with several younger women. Others might be turned off by Hernandez' history of gaffes, most notably when he declared himself an admirer of "the great German thinker Adolf Hitler" in 2016. He later corrected himself by saying he was really talking about Albert Einstein.

