Colombia deploys military in Cali after protests leave several dead

Colombian President Ivan Duque vowed to deploy the "maximum" number of military personnel in the western province of Valle del Cauca after four people died in protests in the region on Friday.

The four perished in and around the city of Cali as tens of thousands demonstrated across the country in the latest round of protests that first emerged on April 28.

An anti-government protester throws a bag of paint at a police vehicle during clashes on the outskirts of Bogota

Talks to ease unrest break down

The unrest was sparked over tax reform but the protests have since expanded to include wide-ranging demands.

Talks between the Colombian government and the protest leaders, including union leaders who have formed a national strike committee, have stalled. Protest leaders have also been heavily critical of the violent crackdown on civilians.

"From tonight begins the maximum deployment of military assistance to the national police in Cali and the province of Valle," Duque said in a televised message.

He said that more than 7,000 personnel, including members of the navy, would be sent to alleviate road blockades.

Curfew

Valle del Cauca Governor Clara Luz Roldan earlier declared a curfew, which would start in the province from 7:00 p.m.

On Friday in Cali, a flash point in the protests, Mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina said: "Three people have unfortunately died."

"We cannot allow such circumstances to continue to happen in Cali. We must not give in to the temptation of violence and death," Ospina said.

Local media reported a fourth death occurred on the road between Cali and the town of Candelaria.

HRW urge for de-escalation

As of Thursday 17 civilians had died in connection with protests, the government said. Human rights groups say dozens more have been killed by security forces. Two police officers were also earlier reported killed.

Human Rights Watch's executive director for the Americas, Jose Miguel Vivanco, said on Twitter that the advocacy group had verified videos published on social media showing armed men in civilian clothes firing weapons while police look on.

Vivanco tweeted, demanding President Duque "take urgent action to de-escalate, including a specific order prohibiting the use of firearms by agents of the state. Colombia cannot mourn more deaths."

