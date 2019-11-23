 Colombia begins exhuming ′false positives′ scandal victims | News | DW | 15.12.2019

News

Colombia begins exhuming 'false positives' scandal victims

Authorities believe they have found the remains of 50 civilians who were executed and falsely identified as guerillas. About 5,000 cases have been linked to the military's "false positives" policy since the late 1980s.

Relatives of the victims of the 'false positives' rally the streets of Bogota

Relatives of the victims of 'false positives' have demanded answers from the government

Forensic scientists have started to exhume dozens of bodies in connection to the "false positives" military scandal, Colombian officials said on Saturday.

"False positives" are civilians who were killed by Colombian soldiers and later made to appear as guerrillas. They were falsely identified as combatants so that soldiers could gain military decorations, promotions and other benefits.

"It is presumed that the remains of more than 50 people illegitimately presented as combatant casualties are in the cemetery of Dabeiba," said the Special Jurisdication for Peace (JEP). It noted that the exhumation process began earlier in the week.

The JEP was established as part of a peace accord between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) that formally ended half a century of conflict in the South American country. Its mandate is to probe atrocities committed during the conflict.

A Colombian soldier drags a bag containing the body of a FARC rebel

The 'false positives' occurred during a brutal conflict between the military, paramilitary forces and leftist guerillas that spanned half a century (photo from 2005)

Bloody conflict

The JEP said an ex-army member had voluntarily indicated knowledge of "false positives" victims in the Debeiba cemetery, which it then contrasted with other evidence.

Initial assessments indicate that the victims were men between the ages of 15 and 56. "Among those are people with disabilities," the JEP said.

In some cases, the military lured poor victims with promises of jobs in a fake recruitment process. The civilians were then transported to conflict areas, where they were executed, dressed in guerilla-style clothing and dubbed combatants.

Read more: Colombia's shattered hopes of peace

More than 150 military officers have provided testimony about "false positives" to the JEP, with some cases dating as far back as 1988 and as recently as 2014.

According to Colombian prosecutors, roughly 5,000 cases involving "false positives" have been attributed to the armed forces. However, only low-ranking soldiers have been convicted.

"None of these crimes were ever investigated by the ordinary justice system," the JEP said.

The Debeiba cemetary, where the exhumations are underway, is located in the administrative region of Antioquia, in Colombia's northwest.

Read more: Colombia struggles with the demons of peace

  • A demonstration for peace in Colombia (Kaeufer/Moser)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Difficult path toward peace

    The 2016 signing of the peace accord between the Colombian government and FARC rebels was a major, but not final, step towards ending the decades-long conflict. The deal remains a controversial topic in the country and took center stage during the presidential election.

  • Jorge Eliecer Gaitan (Public Domain)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Land owners vs. farmers

    The conflict's origins date to the 1920s and a struggle over land ownership, which claimed thousands of lives. The 1948 murder of Jorge Eliecer Gaitan (photo), a liberal politician, threw the country into deep crisis. A result was the formation of a number of resistance groups; the Colombian army launched a campaign against "communist farmers."

  • Kolumbien Camilo Torres (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    FARC and ELN

    The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (ELN) were founded in 1964. The former wanted to break up the monopoly of land ownership, whereas the ELN formed out of a radical student movement and ideas of liberation theologians such as Camilo Torres (photo). The Colombian government fought both groups with the support the United States.

  • Kolumbian paramilitary member 2000 (Carlos Villalon/Liaison/Getty Images)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Paramilitary groups

    The conflict deepened in the 1980s with the introduction of right-wing paramilitary groups in the service of the landowners against FARC. Both sides were closely linked to drug cartels. Four presidential candidates and countless left-wing politicians were murdered by paramilitaries between 1986 and 1990.

  • Ingrid Betancourt (AFP/Getty Images)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Ingrid Betancourt kidnapped

    In February 2002, the government cut off peace negotiations with FARC after guerrillas hijacked a domestic flight. Days later, the rebels struck again, kidnapping presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt. Alvaro Uribe went on to win the election that May and escalated military operations against FARC, ruling out further negotiations. He was re-elected in 2007. Betancourt was released in 2008.

  • Juan Manuel Santos Friedensgespräch FARC (Reuters)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace talks begin

    Juan Manuel Santos was elected president in 2010. Two years later, a law concerning compensation for victims of violence and the return of land came into effect. Peace talks between the government (photo) and FARC officially began that November.

  • Colombians celebrate the ceasefire in Bogota (Getty Images/AFP/G. Legaria)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Ceasefire

    At midnight on August 29, 2016, the permanent ceasefire came into force. "A new chapter in Colombia's history begins on August 29," Santos wrote on Twitter. "We have silenced the weapons. The war with FARC is over!"

  • Signing of peace treaty in Colombia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Vergara)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace deal with FARC

    On September 26, 2016, President Santos and FARC leader Rodrigo Londono, a.k.a. Timochenko, signed the peace treaty, ending the 52-year-old conflict. The signing took place in Cartagena and was attended by 2,500 people.

  • People campaigning against peace deal with FARC (picture alliance/AP Photo/I. Valencia)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Setback

    Distrust in FARC manifested itself in a pre-referendum campaign against the peace treaty, led by the conservative ex-president Alvaro Uribe. To the surprise of many observers, a thin majority of Colombians voted to reject the deal on October 2, 2016.

  • Juan Manuel Santos receives Nobel Peace Prize (Getty Images/AFP/T. Schwarz)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Peace Prize for Santos

    The international community threw its support behind the treaty's supporters. Just five days after it was rejected in a referendum, Santos was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. The ceremony took place in Oslo in December 2016.

  • Colombian parliament in Bogota (Getty Images/AFP/G. Legaria)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Parliamentary ratification

    Colombia's parliament ratified the peace treaty on November 30, 2016, following a list of changes to the deal's original language.

  • A UN observer during Colombia's disarmament. (picture alliance/dpa/A. Piñeros)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    Disarmament

    FARC rebels gave up their weapons in three phases. On June 27, 2017, at the end of the UN-controlled disarmament process, Santos wrote: "For me and all Colombians, today is a special day. It's a day when weapons were exchanged for words."

  • FARC party leader Rodrigo Londono (Timoschenko) speaks at a congress (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Vergara)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    The new FARC

    The now disarmed, former rebel group chose to renew itself as a political party and disavow violence during a convention on August 27, 2017. The guerrilla's founder, Rodrigo Londono (photo), was elected the new party's head. He was unable to run for president, however, due to his poor health.

  • Voting booths (Imago/Agencia EFE)

    Colombia's long struggle for peace

    FARC at the polls

    For the first time since the end of the armed conflict, FARC put up its members as candidates in the parliamentary election, which took place on March 11, 2018. The party received just 50,000 votes, but secured five seats in the senate and lower house of parliament, respectively, as guaranteed by the peace treaty. The conservative party of former President Uribe won the election.

    Author: Emilia Rojas Sasse


ls/cmb (AP, EFE)

Helping victims of Colombia’s conflict tell their stories

Despite the challenges, Colombia is speeding along the path toward digitalization. DW Akademie works to widen access to quality media — no mean feat in a country tormented by conflict. (18.02.2019)  

Colombia's delicate peace process: An overview

On Sunday, Colombians head to the polls to pick a new president. Whoever wins will play a crucial role in the country's ongoing peace process. Below, we detail the most important steps taken so far. (26.05.2018)  

Colombia's shattered hopes of peace

Fear has returned to Colombia, two years after the government signed a peace deal with FARC rebels. Real peace remains an illusion, as this week’s bomb attack has shown. Ofelia Harms Arruti reports from Bogota. (20.01.2019)  

Colombia struggles with the demons of peace

In Colombia, the military killed thousands of random people to boost its body count. The crimes are the basis of controversial discussion as the Constitutional Court decides how the transitional justice system will work. (12.08.2017)  

Colombia's new president faces awkward questions over civilian murders

New Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos faces a difficult month before his inaugeration in August as the UN Human Rights Council is expected to hear allegations about his and his predecessor's role in civilian deaths. (12.07.2010)  

Colombia's long struggle for peace

Colombia's presidential election is an important milestone towards consolidating the peace accord with FARC guerrillas. It was reached after decades of bloody conflict between the state and the FARC guerrilla groups. (26.05.2018)  

