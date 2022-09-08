 Colombia: Abandoned Dogs Find New Homes | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 30.09.2022

Global 3000

Colombia: Abandoned Dogs Find New Homes

In Colombia, rumors about man’s best friend infecting people with the coronavirus spread like wildfire. As a result, thousands of dogs were abandoned during the lockdown. Some of the strays have now found new homes.

DW Global 3000 | Kolumbien Ein neues Heim für ausgesetzte Hunde

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

DW Global 3000 | Brasilien Schulabbrecher durch Corona-Pandemie

Brazil: Pandemic Ups School Dropout Rates

After prolonged school closures during the pandemic, classrooms have reopened in Brazil. But hundreds of thousands of children and teenagers haven't returned to school. Teacher Carlos Eduaro Assunção tries to track down students who've dropped out. 

DW Global 3000 | Südafrika Stromabschaltungen wegen maroder Kraftwerke

South Africa: The load shedding crisis

South Africa is struggling to cope with long periods of load shedding - planned power cuts designed to prevent the entire grid from collapsing. The crisis has been exacerbated by corruption and the country's aging power infrastructure. 

 

Stills aus MADE in Germany

Going green: Can steel production go eco?

It's a wonder material we use every day – and single-handedly responsible for more than 7% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. But solutions to clean up the steel industry are still in the early stages. How can we make steel green?

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 03.10.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 03.10.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 03.10.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 03.10.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 04.10.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 05.10.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 05.10.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 07.10.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 07.10.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

