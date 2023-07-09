  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
AfD party
Heat and drought
PoliticsGermany

Cologne expects over a million for LGBT+ parade

54 minutes ago

The westen German city of Cologne expects up to a milion-and-a-half visitors for the Christopher Street Day parade. The event is among the largest LGBT+ events in Europe.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TdGf
A participant takes part in the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) Gay Pride parade, in Cologne
Tens of thousands of participants are expected to follow a 4.3-kilometer route through the city centerImage: Thilo Schmuelgen/REUTERS

Cologne was gearing up on Sunday for the culmination of two weeks of pride events with the annual Christopher Street Day (CSD) demonstration and celebration.

The parade is among the largest LGBT+ events in Europe. Only Berlin's celebrations are of comparable size in Germany.

What's planned for the day?

Organizers say the CSD parade will be longer than ever, with some 60,000 participants following a 4.3-kilometer route (about 2.8 miles) through the city center.

ColognePride says it expects up to one-and-a-half million people to attend.

Some 220 groups are registered for the parade, which features music and floats, but others are also invited to walk the route.

The name Christopher Street refers to the location of the Stonewall Inn bar, a popular venue with New York's gay community, which police raided in 1969.

That police action prompted days of clashes with law enforcement and protest from gays, lesbians and transgender people complaining of intense discrimination against their communities.

Pride and LGBTQ Germany

That show of resistance is considered a landmark event for the gay rights movement — not only in the United States, but across the globe.

ColognePride's motto for this year's event is "For human rights. Many. Together. Strong."

Police say several hundred officers will be on duty to protect the event, with streets near the route of the procesison closed for much of the day.

A number of prominent German politicians, including Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, were set to address the crowd before the start of the parade.

Earlier this year, Lauterbach said Germany would amend its guidelines for donating blood, so the same rules apply to everyone regardless of their sexual orientation.

Rules restricting donations from gay men date back to the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, when they were considered to have a higher likelihood of passing on the virus.

rc/nm (dpa, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, talk during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Live

Ukraine expects 'clear and unequivocal' NATO invite

Politics28 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Customers sorting through the mix of secondhand clothes at Nairobi's Gikomba market

Is Europe's used clothing a boon or burden for Africa?

Is Europe's used clothing a boon or burden for Africa?

SocietyJuly 8, 202302:41 min
More from Africa

Asia

A member of a local electoral commission counts ballots at a polling station

Will Uzbekistan's election give Mirziyoyev unlimited power?

Will Uzbekistan's election give Mirziyoyev unlimited power?

Politics14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German and Chinese men applauding as the plaque of the Confucius Institute is unveiled during its opening ceremony at Leibniz University in Hannover, Germany, on Nov. 7, 2017

China's Confucius Institutes may face German restrictions

China's Confucius Institutes may face German restrictions

EducationJuly 8, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Four women at tables; two use pens and two use electronic tools, one of each per table

Spain's left pitches €20,000 in cash for youths

Spain's left pitches €20,000 in cash for youths

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A person holds dead fish in Maysan Governorate of Amarah

Iraq: Thousands of dead fish wash up amid ongoing drought

Iraq: Thousands of dead fish wash up amid ongoing drought

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 8, 20237 images
More from Middle East

North America

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and United States President Joe Biden participate in a news conference

UK-US: What's happened to their free trade deal?

UK-US: What's happened to their free trade deal?

Business24 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

Russia spreads disinformation in Spanish-speaking world

MediaJuly 6, 202303:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage