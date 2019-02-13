Cologne celebrates Germany's largest LGBT+ pride parade

Hundreds of thousands of members of the LGBT+ community and their allies flocked to Cologne on Sunday to take part in one of Europe's largest pride parades.

The attendance for this year's Christopher Street Day parade, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, is expected to top last year's which saw 1.2 million people take part.

Drag star and Eurovision-winning singer Conchita Wurst is taking part in this year's festivities, as well as former Spice Girl, Mel C and singer Haddaway.

Around 150 different groups have signed up to march in this year's parade. In contrast to other pride parades in Germany, organizers in Cologne have depicted theirs as a political demonstration, purposefully limiting the size of the floats to maintain its protest atmosphere.

Standing up to the far-right

While the parade is a celebration of identity, many participants are looking to send a signal to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which has called for an end to marriage equality and pushed to bar broader sexuality discussions from classrooms.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people are increasingly the targets of violence in Germany, with homophobic attacks rising as much as 30% according to German government data released earlier this year.

Ina Wolf, a board member with parade organizers Association of Lesbians and Gay Cologne (KLuST), told DW that those attacks are linked to the rise of the far-right.

"This year's motto of 'Many.together.strong' reminds us that we have fought for a lot and also that we will not back down in the future against Neo-Nazis and their friendly right-wing populists in the German and European parliaments," she said.