  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
11 images
TravelGermany
Anne Termèche
4 hours ago
https://p.dw.com/p/3DiYF
Anne Termèche
Anne Termèche Author, editor, video-journalist
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) and US President Joe Biden shake hands

Ukraine: Biden visits Kyiv ahead of Russia's war anniversary

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman hawking bread walks past electoral campaign posters

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Nigerians sell their votes to make ends meet

Politics17 hours ago03:23 min
More from Africa

Asia

Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

'China is changing the rules of the game'

PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
More from Asia

Germany

Still from the movie in which a young soldier looks sad, as other soldiers are around him

'All Quiet on the Western Front' primed for Oscar success

'All Quiet on the Western Front' primed for Oscar success

Film2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Refugees from Ukraine rest in the main train station of Krakow

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Fact check: How propaganda denigrates Ukrainian refugees

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Representatives of local non-governmental organizations in Idlib demonstrate near Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing as they hold banners to critize the United Nations.

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

Earthquake in Syria: Victims deplore slow aid deliveries

PoliticsFebruary 18, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An mermaid sits underwater, looking up at the surface

Disney's dark centenary legacy: Tackling racism and sexism

Disney's dark centenary legacy: Tackling racism and sexism

CultureFebruary 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A person dressed in a lavish clown costume during Carnival in Brazil.

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

Carnival around the world: From Rio to the Rhine

TravelFebruary 17, 202310 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage