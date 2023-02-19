It's what anyone celebrating Carnival in Cologne is called. Don't shy away from revelers you don't know. Just follow their lead. If they link arms with you, just sway along with them to the music. If they grab hold of your shoulders, it's to form a "polonaise" conga line. That's a good thing! Even better: Sing along even if you don't know the words. After all, you've got six days to learn them.