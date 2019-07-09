 Cologne becomes first big German city to declare climate emergency | News | DW | 10.07.2019

News

Cologne becomes first big German city to declare climate emergency

Cologne has become the first German city with a population of more than a million people to join the declaration movement. More than 700 cities around the world have recognized the urgency of the climate crisis.

A poster at the Week for the Future demonstration in Cologne

Cologne's city parliament declared a climate emergency on Tuesday following the lead of the international Fridays for Future weekly demonstration group sparked by Swedish student Greta Thunberg.

The move was passed with votes in favor from 73 of 85 Cologne's councilors, late on Tuesday night.

Cologne is the first German city with over a million inhabitants to have called the emergency.

The 16-year-old student Thunberg had started a #WeekForFuture demonstration on Monday in the Cologne Altmarkt.

"We had been forced to go to the next stage in our strikes," participant Leonie Bremer told DW ahead of the vote. "We have campaigned for six months on this issue. We want to make it clear to politicians that they have to negotiate, and they have to negotiate now."

Cologne's decision follows similar declarations by German cities including Düsseldorf, Bonn and Heidelberg.

