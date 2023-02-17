  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentUganda

Coffee and climate resilience in Uganda

Julius Mugambwa | Olaf Müller
February 17, 2023

A project is helping farmers adapt agroforestry for growing coffee beans in a sustainable eco-friendly way. The hope is to increase coffee production without chemicals while keeping the soil healthy and fertile for the future.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Nbrs
A Ukrainian mortar team fires on February 16, 2023 in Bakhmut, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russian strikes reported across Ukraine

Conflicts1 hour ago
