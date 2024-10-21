Cocaine pizza: German police take out Düsseldorf drug ring

The restaurant's "pizza No. 40" turned out dangerously addictive — and not because of its taste. The owner of the restaurant was arrested, as well as 15 others.

A pizzeria based in the city of Düsseldorf was caught delivering much more than baked dough with cheese and tomato.

According to German police, the restaurant used to deliver pizzas with a side dish of cocaine, listed in the menu as "pizza No. 40."

"That was one of the best-selling pizzas," a German police officer said in a statement.

The 36-year-old restaurant operator was arrested, but not before throwing a bag full of drugs out of the window as soon as police rang his door. The bag "fell right into police's hands," the officer said.

The man had no previous criminal record.

Drug crackdown in Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia

Two days after being arrested, the man was discharged and, according to police, he returned to offering pizza No. 40 again, which helped officers track other links in the supply chain.

Three suspected suppliers and 12 other suspects were arrested.

Officers seized a total of 1.6 kilograms (3.5 pounds) of cocaine, 400 grams (14 ounces) of cannabis and €268,000 ($291,000) in cash.

Police in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia were operating against drug dealers in the state, including in the capital, Düsseldorf. One hundred and fifty officers took part.

This article used material from German news agency dpa.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery