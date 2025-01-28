  1. Skip to content
Coca-Cola recall due to 'excessively high chlorate content'

Zulfikar Abbany
January 28, 2025

The recall affects cans and glass bottles in the Benelux, Britain, Germany, France. How chlorate occurs in food and drinks, and its health risks, explained.

https://p.dw.com/p/4pk45
Bottle top of a Coca-Cola and the famous company logo
Europeans drank almost 52 billion liters of soft drinks in 2023, and Coca-Cola is still the leading brand in the worldImage: Igor Golovniov/Zuma/picture alliance

What you need to know

  • Coca-Cola recalls drinks due to chlorate contamination
  • Chlorate occurs in food and drinks as a byproduct of chlorine disinfectant
  • Consumption poses a low to moderate health risk, especially in children

The timing couldn't be worse for Coca-Cola: Having just announced the arrival of a new flavor for the US market — Coca-Cola Orange Cream, coming February — the international company was forced to recall a range of its drinks, distributed in northwestern Europe.

An "excessively high chlorate content" was detected in cans and bottles of Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Fuze Tea, Minute Maid, Nalu, Royal Bliss and Tropico, said the company in a press statement, January 27, 2025.

How to know your product is affected: Look for a production code ranging from 328 GE to 338 GE.

Labels on Coca-Cola cans and bottles, showing production codes
Check the production codes on Coca-Cola cans and bottles, seen here, to know whether your beverage is part of the recallImage: Coca-Cola

What are chlorates?

Chlorates are salts of chloric acid — a compound containing chlorine and oxygen, also known as an oxoacid or oxyacid.

They can occur as a byproduct of chlorine-based disinfectants used in food and drink production, including agriculture. Such disinfectants may be used to sanitize water systems, but can leave chlorate residues in the products

Sodium and potassium chlorates have been used in pesticides but are now prohibited in the European Union.

In the US, meanwhile, sodium chlorate is permitted. A memorandum published in 2020 by the US Environmental Protection Agency stated "there does not appear to be a concern at this time" in pesticides.

How dangerous is it to consume chlorates?

The Coca-Cola company said in its press statement "[l]ow levels of chlorate are found in common foods and beverages, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, diary products, and drinking water," but that "[i]ndependent expert analysis concludes that any associated risk to consumers is very low."

However, in an oft-quoted study on the "[r]isks for public health related to the presence of chlorate in food" (2015), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) stated that chronic exposure to chlorate could cause the inhibition of iodine intake: "Chronic exposures are of concern in particular in younger age groups with mild or moderate iodine deficiency."

When the intake of iodine is inhibited in humans, it can cause temporary changes to thyroid hormone levels in high-risk groups. But the inhibition of iodine intake through chlorate is "reversible," according to the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR).

After assessing the results of laboratory tests on non-human animals, the EFSA estimated a tolerable daily intake (TDI) of 3 µg (micrograms) chlorate/kg of body weight for humans.

The BfR says a "one-time intake is regarded as non-critical" for human health. However, we are unable to say whether a "one-time intake" is the same as one can or bottle in this instance because Coca-Cola has not said how much chlorate was detected in cans or bottles.

Where else are chlorates found in food?

The BfR says chlorates have "frequently" been detected in deep-frozen vegetables, fruit juices and lettuce and herbs. It says chlorates may be found in these foods because of "glazing" techniques, the dilution of juices concentrates and the washing of vegetables with contaminated water.      

Chlorate is also detected in drinking water. According to the EFSA, drinking water is the main source of chlorate in the diet, possibly contributing up to 60% of chronic chlorate exposure for infants.

The WHO has proposed a maximum of 0.7mg chlorate per liter for it to be safe to consume.

Edited by: Fred Schwaller

Selected sources:

Coca-Cola product recall: Rappel de produits de Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgique 27/01/2025 https://www.coca-cola.com/content/dam/onexp/be/nl/media-2025/afsca_product_information_fr_ccep_final.pdf (in French)

Rappel de produits de Coca‑Cola Europacific Partners Belux https://www.coca-cola.com/be/fr/media-center/rappel-ccep (in French)

Risks for public health related to the presence of chlorate in food, the European Food Safety Authority https://efsa.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.2903/j.efsa.2015.4135

FAQs about chlorate in food, German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment https://www.bfr.bund.de/en/frequently_asked_questions_about_chlorate_in_food-204084.html

