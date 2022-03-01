Coal to the rescue?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Veronika Grimm from the German Council of Economic Experts looks at how Germany could best handle a sudden stop of gas imports from Russia.
Plans to quit Russian oil and gas could push emissions higher if it slows down the phase-out of coal and locks in reliance on liquefied natural gas.
Germany's energy dependence on Russia is enormous. Will nuclear power plants have to operate longer and the coal phase-out have to be postponed? Some see fresh opportunities in the current crisis.
Germany has been tied to Russia through energy for decades. But as the EU moves to end its dependency on Russian energy, opposition from the continent’s biggest economy is fading into irrelevance.
Ukraine's neighbor to the west has been building ties with the European Union's energy grid. But the war could hurt Moldova's efforts to wean itself off Russian gas.
