Co-founder of Syrian 'White Helmets,' James Le Mesurier, found dead in Turkey

The founder of Syrian rescue organization the White Helmets has been found dead near his home in Istanbul.

James Le Mesurier's body was found on Monday in the central Beyoglu district of the city.

Turkish authorities have yet to confirm how he died, but state-run Anadolu news agency is reporting that he may have fallen to his death.

His death follows just days after the Russian Foreign Ministry in a series of tweets on November 8 wrote that Le Mesurier had "connections to terrorist groups" and that the Syrian Civil Defense, the formal name for the White Helmets, aid the "most dangerous terrorist groups."

The Istanbul governor's office said "comprehensive administrative and judicial investigations" had been initiated into Le Mesurier's death.

The White Helmets confirmed his death on its Facebook page and tweeted its condolences "to the James family."

Who was James Le Mesurier?

James Le Mesurier founded not-for-profit Mayday Rescue group which, according to its website "builds emergency response capacity in communities at risk of conflict and natural disaster."

It began operations in 2014, and it opened its Istanbul office in 2015 to support the Syrian White Helmets volunteer project.

Mayday rescue also helped organize emergency response teams in Somalia and Lebanon.

The White Helmets has been acknowledged to have saved thousands of lives during the eight-year Syrian civil war and the group maintains that it is neutral.

However, the Syrian government, led by President Bashar al-Assad, has long viewed the group as promoting Western propaganda and supporting anti-Assad insurgents.

more to follow...

kmm/msh (Reuters/AP)