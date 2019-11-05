Co-founder of Syrian 'White Helmets,' James Le Mesurier, found dead in Turkey

The founder of an organization that launched the Syrian White Helmets has been found dead near his home in Istanbul.

James Le Mesurier's body was found on Monday in the central Beyoglu district of the city.

Turkish authorities have yet to confirm how he died, but state-run Anadolu news agency is reporting that he may have fallen to his death.

His death follows just days after the Russian Foreign Ministry in a series of tweets on November 8 wrote that Le Mesurier had "connections to terrorist groups" and that the Syrian Civil Defense, the formal name for the White Helmets, aid the "most dangerous terrorist groups."

The Istanbul governor's office said "comprehensive administrative and judicial investigations" had been initiated into Le Mesurier's death.

The White Helmets confirmed his death on its Facebook page as well as tweeting its condolences "to the James family."

Who was James Le Mesurier?

James Le Mesurier's Mayday Rescue launched the Syrian White Helmets, a volunteer rescue group credited with saving thousands of lives in the Syrian civil war

James Le Mesurier was a former British army officer. He was founder of the not-for-profit Mayday Rescue group which, according to its website, "builds emergency response capacity in communities at risk of conflict and natural disaster."

The group began operations in 2014, and it opened its Istanbul office in 2015 to support its most well-known rescue project, the Syrian White Helmets.

Le Mesurier received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) from the UK's queen in 2016 for his role in setting up the White Helmets.

Mayday Rescue also organized emergency response teams in Somalia and Lebanon.

The White Helmets — neutral rescuers or spreading propaganda?

Russian and Syrian governments accuse the White Helmets of spreading Western propaganda

The White Helmets has been acknowledged to have saved thousands of lives during the eight-year Syrian civil war and the group maintains that it is neutral.

However, the Syrian and Russian governments have long viewed the group as promoting Western propaganda and supporting anti-Assad insurgents.

kmm/msh (Reuters/AP)