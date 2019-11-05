 Co-founder of Syrian ′White Helmets,′ James Le Mesurier, found dead in Turkey | News | DW | 11.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Co-founder of Syrian 'White Helmets,' James Le Mesurier, found dead in Turkey

Russian and Syrian governments have long held the White Helmets volunteer rescue group, active in Syria, as dangerous terrorists. James Le Mesurier helped start the group but has now been found dead in Istanbul.

James Le Mesurier

The founder of Syrian rescue organization the White Helmets has been found dead near his home in Istanbul.

James Le Mesurier's body was found on Monday in the central Beyoglu district of the city.

Turkish authorities have yet to confirm how he died, but state-run Anadolu news agency is reporting that he may have fallen to his death.

His death follows just days after the Russian Foreign Ministry in a series of tweets on November 8 wrote that Le Mesurier had "connections to terrorist groups" and that the Syrian Civil Defense, the formal name for the White Helmets, aid the "most dangerous terrorist groups."

The Istanbul governor's office said "comprehensive administrative and judicial investigations" had been initiated into Le Mesurier's death.

The White Helmets confirmed his death on its Facebook page and tweeted its condolences "to the James family."

Who was James Le Mesurier?

James Le Mesurier founded not-for-profit Mayday Rescue group which, according to its website "builds emergency response capacity in communities at risk of conflict and natural disaster."

The organization has offices in Amsterdam and Istanbul.

more to follow...

kmm/msh (Reuters/AP)

Related content

Irak Islamischer Staat Propagandafoto

Turkey and 'Islamic State' — is Ankara doing enough? 05.11.2019

The death of 'Islamic State' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi near Turkey's border has sparked concern Ankara isn't doing enough to fight the terrorist militia. Critics say the government's approach has been too lenient.

Erdogan während Pressekonferenz

Erdogan threatens to 'clear out' Kurds at Syria border 26.10.2019

Turkey's Erdogan has announced he will "clear out" Kurdish forces from the Syrian border if Russia fails to do so. The Turkish leader's comments come as rights groups accuse the country of war crimes.

Syrische Flüchtlinge an der türkisch-syrischen Grenze

Amnesty: Turkey forced Syrian refugees back into war zone 25.10.2019

The human rights watchdog spoke with dozens of refugees who were illegally removed from Turkey and sent back to Syria without a so-called "safe zone" in place. Turkey claims they went back willingly.

Advertisement