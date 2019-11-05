Co-founder of Syrian 'White Helmets,' James Le Mesurier, found dead in Turkey

The founder of Syrian rescue organization the White Helmets has been found dead near his home in Istanbul.

James Le Mesurier's body was found on Monday in the central Beyoglu district of the city.

Turkish authorities have yet to confirm how he died, but state-run Anadolu news agency is reporting that he may have fallen to his death.

His death follows just days after the Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted that Le Mesurier had "connections to terrorist groups" and that the Syrian Civil Defense, the formal name for the White Helmets, aid the "most dangerous terrorist groups."

The Istanbul governor's office said "comprehensive administrative and judicial investigations" had been initiated into Le Mesurier's death.

The White Helmets confirmed his death on its Facebook page and tweeted its condolences "to the James family."

more to follow...

kmm/msh (Reuters/AP)