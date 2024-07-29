  1. Skip to content
Ice hockey in the Himalayas - Playing in the climate crisis

Maria Wachlin
July 29, 2024

Deachen from Ladakh has a dream - to qualify for the youth squad of India’s national women’s ice hockey team. But because of the climate crisis, winters are getting shorter meaning there’s less time to train.

The 15-year-old Indian girl Deachen rubs her hands before pulling on large ice hockey gloves and picking up her hockey stick. She then squints up at the snow-capped Himalayan peaks. She should really be training on proper ice by now. But instead, she’s forced to practice with a tennis ball on tarmac. That is because the lakes on the high plateaus of Ladakh are not yet frozen over. This region is also feeling the effects of global warming: bodies of water are turning to ice later and winters are shorter. Because there are no ice rinks, this means there is less time to train. Ice hockey is the most popular winter sport in Ladakh, in the north of India. India’s national women’s ice hockey team was founded in 2017. It is Deachen’s big dream to join it one day, to play professionally and travel the world. Luckily, it’ll soon be vacation time and she can leave her boarding school in the capital Leh and go home, to the mountain village of Chumathang. Once there, she will be able to get back on the ice and seize a major opportunity: the captain of the Indian national women’s team is coming to her village to scout for new talent for the youth squad. Will Deachen manage to qualify?

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up