Close up - A War Unfolding - The Struggle for Ukraine

On 24 February 2022, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. DW correspondents have been reporting on the war in Europe from the start - from Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, the Polish-Ukrainian border and many other locations.

The Russian assault on Ukraine changed the world overnight. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the Russian invasion ‘a flagrant breach of international law.’ The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, spoke of the ‘darkest hours of Europe since the Second World War.’ Since the war broke out, DW correspondents around the world have been reporting on developments. How are the people who stayed in Ukraine faring? And what about those who have fled? Where and how are the Russian troops advancing? What is the response of the international community? And what is the impact of sanctions on Russia? This report looks back on three weeks of a war unfolding in the middle of Europe.

