ClimateRoadtrip

Climate Heroes Mori und Mila

Fighting for forests 05.11.2015

Mori and Mila are determined to save Hambacher Forst, an ancient forest in Germany that's facing the chop as German power company RWE wants to expand the country's largest brown coal mine.
Caption: An average German produces 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of waste every year. And if you go groceries shopping at a normal German supermarket, you’ll quickly see why. From meat to cheese, vegetables to fruit, most items on sale are wrapped in plastic. That’s something 25-year-old Milena Glimbovski (pictured) couldn’t wrap her head around. So she decided to take matters into her own hands and started looking for suppliers who deliver food without packaging. That alone took six months. What started as just an idea two and a half years ago became reality last September. Since then Milena has been the proud owner of Berlin’s very first package-free shop, which is aptly called Original Unverpackt (Original Unpackaged). Fotograf: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Berlin

Berlin's first package-free supermarket 08.10.2015

Milena sells nude food - what on earth is that?
About the project: Meeting Europe's climate heroes 06.10.2015

DW reporters managed the tricky task of low-carbon travel from Berlin to Paris - the location of COP21. Along the way, they got to know climate heroes - regular people taking climate action across Europe.
Description; Luana Carretto is founder of Taste Before You Waste. Volunteers collect food that would otherwise be thrown out from shops in Amsterdam and distributes it to those in need. Copyright: Anne-Sophie Brändlin Location: Amsterdam

Luana Carretto, Netherlands 06.10.2015

Launa Carretto fights food waste - by making people taste their waste.
Descrition: Marius Smit's company company Plastic Whale gathers plastic bottles from Amsterdam's canals and recycles them to make boats. Copyright: Ruth Krause Location: Amsterdam

Marius Smit, Netherlands 06.10.2015

Marius Smit doesn’t have a job like everyone else: He's the world's first plastic fisher.
Description: Jean Francois Julliard, director of Greenpeace, France. Copyright: Anne-Sophie Brändlin Location: Paris

Jean Francois Julliard, France 06.10.2015

What would you do if you were head of Greenpeace France?
Description: Milena Glimbovski, founder of Original Unverpackt, a Berlin shop that offers 400 packaging-free products Copyright: Anne-Sophie Brändlin Location: Berlin

Milena Glimbovski, Germany 06.10.2015

Milena sells nude food - what on Earth is that?
Description: Thies Schröder, CEO Ferropolis, a festival site build on top of a former coal mine. Copyright: Ruth Krause Location: Ferropolis, Saxon-Anhalt, Germany

Thies Schröder, Germany 06.10.2015

What does it take to turn a former coal mine into a green festival haven?
Caption: In Germany a group of activists are willing to break the law – and even go to prison - in order to save Hambacher Forst, a 12,000-year-old forest in central Germany. The forest may soon be razed to the ground. That's because it was bought by German power company, RWE, which wants to expand the country's largest brown coal mine, Tagebau Hambach. To do that it would need to clear more of the ancient forest. It has already cut down large areas of the nearby Forst and moved entire villages in the name of mining. But the group of activists is determined to keep the diggers away. So they gave up everything the have and moved into the forest, building wooden tree houses on top of the old trees, where they now sleep every night to make sure they trees don't get chopped down. Fotograf: Anne-Sophie Bändlin, Hambacher Forst Fotograf: Anne-Sophie Brändlin, Berlin

Mori and Mila, Germany 06.10.2015

Mori and Mila, two daredevil activists, are occupying trees that face the chop.
ARCHIV - Ein Schaufelradbagger steht am 23.01.2015 im Braunkohle-Tagebau in Garzweiler (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Am 14.07.2015 findet die Jahres-Pressekonferenz von RWE Power statt. Im Mittelpunkt der Pk dürfte die Entwicklung im Rheinischen Braunkohlerevier stehen. Foto: Federico Gambarini/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Germany's fiercest environmental battlefield 13.08.2015

An energy company is clearing an ancient forest to expand Germany's largest coal mine. Activists are fighting back, living in the trees and chaining themselves to excavators. Almost 800 were cited in recent protests.
De Ceuvel It's a creative co-working space with 15 offices, each equipped with a composting toilet. Once the toilet is full, the tenants bring it to a larger composter so it has more time to do its magic before being tested on site. If the quality is up to snuff, it's put to work helping grow food in the greenhouse; Copyright: DW/A.-S. Brändlin

A green tech haven on Amsterdam's canals 11.08.2015

A group of entrepreneurs in Amsterdam cleaned up a polluted shipyard, turning it into an innovative tech playground. They're experimenting with clean technologies and are using human feces as fertilizers.
Picture taken early in the morning on September 27, 2015 shows two men with bikes chating in front of the Eiffel Tower before taking part in the Car-Free Day event taking place in the French capital Paris and organised by the offices of the mayor of the city, Anne Hidalgo. Paris institutes its first car-free day, banning most vehicles from the central part of the city and allowing people to stroll, cycle or skate from the Arc de Triomphe to Place de la Bastille. AFP PHOTO / LUDOVIC MARIN (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Living Planet: climate road trip special 30.07.2015

Ride along on our low-carbon journey across Europe! Meet inspiring climate heroes - regular people finding innovative ways to tackle global warming. Before the COP21 climate talks in Paris at the end of 2015, we bring you tales from the road of climate action happening now. From solar-powered hip-hop and food made from trash, to occupying forests and testing wind turbines.
Das neue Elektroauto des Daimler-Konzerns, der smart electric drive, fährt am Donnerstag (14.06.2012) vor dem Brandenburger Tor in Berlin entlang. Der Elektrosmart kostet mit rund 23.000 Euro etwa 10.000 Euro mehr als die vergleichbare Benzin-Variante. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert dpa/lbn +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Nine reasons Germany is an e-car nightmare 27.07.2015

Germany is not only eco-friendly - it's also a car-making country. Although you'd think that would make it heaven for use of electric cars, Germany is way behind. DW reporters share results of a real-world test.
Splash! Deutschlands größtes Hiphop Festival

Coal-pit partying: Festivals in the iron city 24.07.2015

The site of Ferropolis - once an environmental disaster - is now a solar-powered festival haven where you can party next to huge steel excavators on top of an old coal pit. Our two DW climate roadtrippers checked it out.
Climate Heroes Mori und Mila. Resist@nce

Meet Europe's climate heroes 23.07.2015

On a low-carbon roadtrip across Europe, two intrepid DW reporters sought out local climate heroes - regular people who are finding innovative ways to protect the environment and tackle global warming.
For 10 days two DW reporters traveled across Europe using low-carbon means of transportation. Along the way they met inspiring “climate heroes” who are combating climate change in creative ways; Copyright: DW/A.-S. Brändlin

10 things we learned on our low-carbon road trip 23.07.2015

For 10 days, two DW reporters traveled across Europe using low-carbon transport. On that journey, they met inspiring "climate heroes" who are combating climate change in creative ways. Here's what they learned.
