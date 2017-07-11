Climate tipping points are now imminent, scientists warn

Thousands of scientists reiterated calls for immediate action over the climate crisis in an article published Wednesday in the journal BioScience.

"The extreme climate events and patterns that we've witnessed over the last several years — not to mention the last several weeks — highlight the heightened urgency with which we must address the climate crisis," said Philip Duffy, co-author of the study and executive director of the Woodwell Climate Research Center in the US state of Massachusetts.

Two years ago, more than 10,000 scientists from around 150 countries jointly declared a global climate emergency. They are now joined by over 2,800 more signatories in urging the protection of life on Earth.

Since the 2019 declaration, Earth has seen an "unprecedented surge" in climate-related disasters, researchers noted.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Fierce flash floods in Europe Unprecedented flooding — caused by two months' worth of rainfall in two days — has resulted in devastating damage in western Europe, leaving at least 209 people dead in Germany and Belgium. Narrow valley streams swelled into raging floods in the space of hours, wiping out centuries-old communities. Rebuilding the ruined homes, businesses and infrastructure is expected to cost billions of euros.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Extreme rainy seasons Record floods have also hit parts of India and central China, overwhelming dams and drains and flooding streets. The downpours have been particularly heavy, even for the rainy season. Scientists have predicted that climate change will lead to more frequent and intense rainfall — warmer air holds more water, creating more rain.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Floodwaters inundate central China Days of record-breaking rainfall caused devastating flooding across China's central Henan province in late July. Scores people have been killed, hundreds of thousands displaced, and many are still unaccounted for. In the provincial capital Zhengzhou, people were trapped in an underground railway when it was inundated with water. Rural areas are said to have been hit even worse.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Heat records in the US, Canada Intense heat is also becoming more common, as seen in late June in the US states of Washington and Oregon and the Canadian province of British Columbia. Scorching temperatures under a "heat dome," hot air trapped for days by high pressure fronts, caused hundreds of heat-related deaths. The village of Lytton recorded a high of 49.6 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) — and burned to the ground the next day.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Wildfires sparking thunderstorms The heat wave may be over but dry conditions are fueling one of the region's most intense wildfire seasons. Oregon's Bootleg Fire, which has burned an area the size of Los Angeles in just two weeks, is so big it's creating its own weather and sending smoke all the way to New York. A recent study said the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Amazon nearing a 'tipping point'? To the south, central Brazil is suffering its worst drought 100 years, increasing the risk of fires and further deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. Researchers recently reported that a large swath of the southeastern Amazon has flipped from absorbing to emitting planet-warming CO2 emissions, pushing the rainforest closer to a "tipping point."

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world 'On the verge of starvation' After years of unrelenting drought, more than 1.14 million people in Madagascar are food-insecure, with some now forced to eat raw cactus, wild leaves and locusts in famine-like conditions. With the absence of natural disaster, crop failure or political conflict, the dire situation in the southeastern African nation is said to be first famine in modern history caused solely by climate change.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world More people fleeing natural disasters The number of people fleeing conflict and natural disasters hit a 10-year high in 2020, with a record 55 million people relocating within their own country. That's in addition to some 26 million people who fled across borders. A joint report released by refugee monitors in May found that three-quarters of the internally displaced were victims of extreme weather — and that number is likely to grow.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world London submerged by flash flooding Unprecedented flooding across northern Europe in July caught up with the UK, with parts of London swamped by fast-rising waters as almost a month of rain fell in a single day. Subway stations were quickly flooded and streets submerged. The flash flooding showed that "the dangers of climate change are now moving closer to home," said London mayor Sadiq Khan.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Greece melts down amid heatwaves As nations flood in the north, in the south of Europe countries like Greece have been in the grip of several heatwaves in the early summer. In the first week of July, temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius. Tourism hotspots like the Acropolis were forced to shut during the day, while the extreme heat also sparked forest fires outside the city of Thessaloniki, which helicopters tried to douse.

In pictures: Deadly extreme weather shocks the world Sardinia scorched by 'unprecedented' wildfires "It is an unprecedented reality in Sardinia’s history," said Sardinia's governor Christian Salinas of the ongoing wildfires that have scorched the historic central-western area of Montiferru. "So far, 20,000 hectares of forest that represent centuries of environmental history of our island have gone up in ashes." Around 1,200 people were evacuated across the still-burning region. Author: Martin Kuebler, Stuart Braun



What are the signs?

For the study, researchers relied on "vital signs" to measure planetary health, including greenhouse gas emissions, glacier thickness, sea-ice extent and deforestation. Out of 31 signs, scientists found that 18 hit record highs or lows.

The year 2020 was the second-hottest year since records began, scientists said. And earlier this year, the carbon dioxide concentration in the Earth's atmosphere was higher than at any time since measurements began.

The authors noted that all-time low levels of ice mass have been recorded in Greenland and Antarctica. Glaciers are melting 31% faster than they did just 15 years ago, they added.

Meanwhile, the annual loss rate of the Brazilian Amazon reached a 12-year high in 2020.

Tim Lenton, director of the University of Exeter's Global Systems Institute and co-author of the study, said the recent record-breaking heat wave in the western United States and Canada showed that the climate had already begun to "behave in shocking, unexpected ways."

"We need to respond to the evidence that we are hitting climate tipping points with equally urgent action to decarbonize the global economy and start restoring instead of destroying nature," he said.

How can we respond to the climate crisis?

Researchers reiterated calls for transformative change, listing three main emergency responses in the immediate term:

Phasing out and eliminating fossil fuels

Implementing "a significant carbon price"

Restoring ecosystems such as carbon sinks and biodiversity hotspots

Climate change should be included in core curricula in schools worldwide to raise awareness, the authors said.

Scientists also urged slashing pollutants, stabilizing the human population and switching to plant-based diets.

"We need to stop treating the climate emergency as a standalone issue — global heating is not the sole symptom of our stressed Earth system," said William Ripple, a lead author of the study and professor of ecology at Oregon State University's College of Forestry.

"Policies to combat the climate crisis or any other symptoms should address their root cause: human overexploitation of the planet."