 Climate strikers get inventive during the COVID-19 crisis

Environment

Climate strikers get inventive during the COVID-19 crisis

Fridays for Future warn the COVID-19 pandemic must not interrupt the fight against the climate crisis. The youth-led movement has called for an online global climate strike on April 24. But it's easier said than done.

Actvist Pauline Brünger paints a protest poster for the digital climate strike

Her laptop open in front of her, Finja Rausch sits on her bed, talking on the phone. She's wearing a "There is no Planet B" t-shirt, and the walls of her bedroom are covered in posters bearing slogans like "Hambach Forest Stays," and "Grandpa, what's a snowman?" The 14-year-old student from the town of Hürth near Cologe is a member of the local faction of the climate protection movement, Fridays for Future, and has been helping to organize this Friday's digital global climate strike from her family's home.

"Since we don't have to go to school at the moment, it's easier to divide up my time," she says. "I do my schoolwork in the morning and spend the rest of the day preparing for the online demonstration."

Read more: Coronavirus pandemic linked to destruction of wildlife and world's ecosystems

The original global climate strike planned for April 24 would have seen hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets all over the world calling for climate action. Preparations for the demonstration in Cologne began back in mid-January. 

Her bedroom has become her office – Finja Rausch has been relying on the internet to organise the strike

Climate activist Finja Rausch sits on her bed, her laptop open in front of her

"We had already laid out a route for the protest march in Cologne, ordered the stage to be used in the rally and organized bands that would play between the speeches," says Finja. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and all public meetings were banned.

COVID-19 crisis overshadows climate crisis

"We quickly realized that we had to do something, because the issue of climate change seems to have been forgotten as a result of the coronavirus crisis," says Pauline Brünger, a high school student from Cologne. As she's in charge of the social media accounts for the German branch of Friday's for Future she's been busy online, coordinating the upcoming digital strike.

"A lot of people are online at the moment, so we decided to take our strike there. It means we can make our presence felt without putting others in danger, while stilll making it clear that the fight against climate change has to continue." 

Like other climate activists, Brünger is also worried about the broader impact the COVID-19 crisis will have on climate policy. She is concerned that some measures currently under review as ways to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, may worsen the climate crisis in the long run. 

"If a scrapping bonus is introduced now so that people can buy new cars, then we can probably forget about a transport transition," says Brünger, adding that this is the ideal time to consider what is really important and to ask what kind of world we want to live in.

Fridays for Future is asking politcians to kickstart the economy with sustainability in mind, so society will also benefit, Brünger explains. She says it would be a better use of taxpayers' money to invest in renewable energy sources or improved healthcare systems than subsidies for the coal industry

Calling for change — online

Fridays for Future are joined by environmental organizations, trade unions, the Protestant Church and political parties like the Greens in their calls for a digital strike for the climate. 

A woman standing besdie a carrier bicycle full of climate protection posters

CO2 neutral transport: Lena Müllhäuser from Parents for Future Cologne collects posters for the digital protest

Part of the online demonstration will involve as many people as possible posting their climate protection demands on social media under the hashtags #FightEveryCrisis and #ClimateStrikeOnline. Fridays for Future is also planning to host a live stream on YouTube. In Germany, the online strike will run for 2 hours from 12.30 p.m. until 2.30 p.m. Hosting duties will be switched between different cities and will include video discussions with scientists and politicians, as well as performances by artists and musicians.

"When the normal demonstration was cancelled, I felt a bit depressed at first because I'd invested so much time in it," says Finja. "But then I saw it as an opportunity to do something even cooler."

Striking under lockdown

To really capture the atmosphere of an on-the-streets rally, a few activities are also being planned for the real world. In some cities, activists from Fridays for Future will be chalk painting slogans in public places, while elsewhere, posters are being hung where people can still see them.

Read more: Coronavirus: Can we still live sustainably?

"It's a way for people to make their presence felt in cities, even if they can't actually be there," explains Brünger, adding that they coordinated their actions with city authorities and that everyone strictly observed social distancing measures. None of the posters were touched for 48 hours before being put out in public places, and the activists wear gloves and face masks and only work in pairs.  

Biking for the climate 

The group from Cologne has also planned bicycle protests. Demonstrators will ride in twos at a safe distance from one another through the city using microphones or sound systems to make themselves heard. Those who live along the bike route received flyers in their mailboxes informing them of the protest — and also inviting them to hang posters in their windows or on their doors.

Finja Rausch spent three hours dropping off information flyers along one of the routes, and says the digital strike is "the most stressful" thing she has ever organized. "We only started these new plans at the beginning of April, so we had to teach ourselves a lot of new things, like how to stream something live," she says.

Fridays for Future activist Pauline Bünger carries her protest poster on her bicycle 

Pauline Bünger carries her poster to a collection point

What the COVID-19 crisis and the climate crisis have in common

Holding their meetings online or over the phone has also been a learning curve for the young activists. "We used to go out for a falafel after our planning meetings and talk about things other than Fridays for Future," says Finja. "Of course, that's all totally gone now."

She says that's why it is sometimes harder to stay motivated these days. But whenever she needs a break, she meets up with a friend who is not involved in the climate protection movement for a safe distance walk around a nearby lake.

Read more: Europe's hot summer weather could worsen the effects of COVID-19

Pauline Bünger says there are more misunderstandings as a result of communicating online. She says she is often asked the same questions over and over again and needs to explain things in much more detail than usual. When asked about what keeps her motivated, she is quite clear.

"Like with any political protest, my motivation comes from my inner conviction. But above all, it comes from the fear of what will happen if we don't do anything about climate change. Because in a way, the coronavirus crisis and the climate crisis are quite similar. If you respond too late, it will be impossible to stop their impacts."

  • Swedish 15-year-old girl Greta Thunberg holds a placard reading School strike for the climate outside the Swedish parliament (picture-alliance/DPR/H. Franzen)

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'School strike for the climate'

    This now iconic image of Greta Thunberg holding a placard reading "School strike for the climate" was taken outside the Swedish parliament on a Friday in November 2018. Just 15 at the time, Thunberg and her action have since led to the emergence of "Fridays for Future," a global climate crisis movement that has attracted millions of young people around the world.

  • A simple sign that reads #MeToo said Mother Earth

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'MeToo said Mother Earth'

    This slogan, seen in Berlin at an anti-coal rally in 2017, links the #MeToo hashtag that represents sexual harassment and abuse of women with the abuse of Mother Earth and the planet's natural environment. It was created by activists gathered in the German capital to demand an end to power plants fueled by coal, the world's most carbon-heavy, climate change-inducing fossil fuel.

  • Climate crisis activists block traffic in the London financial district with banners reading Climate Emergency and We Can't Eat Money

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'We can't eat money'

    Climate crisis activists blocked traffic in the London financial district during environmental protests by the Extinction Rebellion campaign in April 2019. In addition to signs reiterating the climate emergency, "We can't eat money" has become a popular slogan for Extinction Rebellion, which correlates unfettered capitalism and climate change.

  • Environmental activists march together in direction of the Hambach open-pit coal mine carrying a sign reading Burn Borders, Patriarchy, Racism, Antisemitism, Homophobia, Capitalism, Not Coal (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Young)

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'Burn borders...not coal'

    In October last year, activists marched together in the direction of the Hambach open-pit coal mine in Germany's Rhineland region, where coal mining threatens a pristine forest. Despite Berlin agreeing to phase out coal by 2038, this protest banner linked the core anti-coal message with a broader political, social and economic meaning.

  • Students take part in a protest against climate change in Hong Kong on March 15, 2019, as part of a global movement called #FridaysForFuture.

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'If you don't act like adults, we will'

    As schoolchildren have taken to the streets to fight the climate crisis across the world, an ever-growing range of slogans have peppered the demonstrations. At this March 15 "Fridays for Future" protest in Hong Kong, one student (far right) summed up how the irresponsibility of older generations has forced them to take action.

  • Students in Cape Town, South Africa take part in the global March 15, 2019 Fridays for Future protest

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'Denial is not a policy'

    Students in Cape Town, South Africa also took part in the global March 15 protest — one of some 200 around the world — as part of a worldwide student strike against government inaction on climate change. In addition to holding up placards against ongoing climate change denial, the students chanted slogans such as "Stop denying! Our earth is dying."

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'Our future in your hands'

    When 25,000 people turned up in Berlin to protest at a rally earlier this year, the streets were flooded with placard-waving school strikers who also carried messages on their bodies. These campaigners coupled stickers on their foreheads — one reads "Warning Warming" — with coordinated hand slogans reading "Our future in your hands."

  • A banner at a protest reads There are Co2nsequences

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'There are Co2nsequences'

    As the "Fridays for Future" protests moved to Aachen near the German-Belgian border in late June, one banner highlighted the inevitable repercussions of burning carbon dioxide at a time when atmospheric carbon levels have reached their highest point in recorded human history.

  • A protester in Hamburg hold up a sign reading There is no planet B

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'There is no planet B'

    This popular rallying slogan for climate activists was popularized by, among others, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who stated at a 2014 climate summit in New York that "There is no plan B because we do not have planet B." The slogan is also the title of a 2019 book by author Mike Berners-Lee that illustrates how humanity can sustainably "thrive on this — our only — planet."

  • A banner reading March now or swim later held up in a protest demanding for urgent measures to combat climate change, in Hamburg, Germany, March 1, 2019

    Climate crisis slogans with punch

    'March now or swim later'

    The founder of the school strike protests, Greta Thunberg, joined a demo in Hamburg on March 1, just a few weeks after she told business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos: "I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear I feel every day and then I want you to act." This slogan at the Hamburg rally embodies the movement's calls for urgent action.

    Author: Stuart Braun


