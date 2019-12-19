 Climate solutions: Technologies to slow climate change | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 31.12.2019

Environment

Climate solutions: Technologies to slow climate change

Burning fossil fuels to meet rising energy demand has pushed carbon dioxide emissions to a record high. Can innovation save us from global warming?

Deutschland ThyssenKrupp Stahlfabrik Duisburg (Reuters/L. Kügeler)

It's a question that preys on our readers' minds: Can we invent our way out of climate breakdown?

For many, dismayed by the pace of political progress but loathe to give up carbon-heavy lifestyles, solving climate change through technology alone is a tantalizing idea.

But experts say there is no silver bullet to protect the climate — and that keeping fossil fuels in the ground is the surest known way to prevent further warming.

Average temperatures have risen by 1 degree Celsius since countries first industrialized and are projected to rise about 3 degrees Celsius above that baseline by the end of the century without sharp, severe cuts to CO2 emissions.

A report from the Global Carbon Project found in December that while coal-burning has largely plateaued, the rise of oil and natural gas is pushing the planet further away from its climate goals.

How can technology help governments get there? Here are four innovations that energy experts told us hold promise for slowing the march of climate change.

Solar panels and wind turbines

What may be the biggest innovation to combat climate change has been around for decades.

Solar panels and wind turbines turn sun and wind into electricity without releasing greenhouse gases. As the technologies have scaled up and converted energy more efficiently, they have come down in price to become cheaper than fossil fuels globally.

"Solar and wind being cheap and reliable and performing well opens up a lot of possibilities," said Gregory Nemet, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who has written a book on how solar energy became cheap. "Even as we've had 30 years of politicians dithering and not as much progress as most people would have hoped, in the background, technology has been progressing."

But generating clean energy is one thing — storing and distributing it is another. This is particularly important for renewables that cannot generate electricity without the sun shining or wind blowing.

Three things suggest innovation is overcoming these hurdles, said Nemet. "That's renewables getting better, batteries allowing you to store electricity and then information in the system allowing you to manage it better."

A floating solar plant in Chile

A floating solar plant near Santiago, Chile

Wind farm in Kenya

Wind turbines south of Nairobi, Kenya

Batteries for electric vehicles

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded three scientists a Nobel prize in October for their work in developing lithium-ion batteries, which they say have "revolutionized our lives since they first entered the market in 1991" — and continue to advance.

Lighter and smaller than earlier rechargeable batteries, lithium batteries can also be charged faster and more often. As their weight and price continue to fall, they are playing an increasingly pivotal role in decarbonizing the transport sector by making electric vehicles cheaper.

"Battery storage will be critical," said Joao Gouveia, a senior fellow at Project Drawdown, a research organization that analyzes climate solutions. "It will allow the integration of more and more renewable tech. We cannot have 70% [of renewable energy by 2050] coming from wind and solar if we don't apply battery storage systems."

Holding batteries back are aging electricity grids and costs that, despite falling each year, remain high.

But electric vehicles could act as a storage system, said Gouveia, with owners buying electricity at night to charge their cars and selling it to the grid when demand is high and cars are parked, idle, during the day. "We are finding new lithium reserves because this is a tech for both markets, so we're innovating more and more."

While the global electric vehicle fleet has grown rapidly — passing 5 million cars in 2018, data from the International Energy Agency shows — this progress has been dwarfed by a rise in larger and less efficient SUVs that run on fossil fuels. Four in 10 new cars sold globally in 2018 were SUVs.

A fully electric Mercedes car on display in Stockholm, Sweden

A fully electric Mercedes car on display in Stockholm, Sweden

Batterie für Elektro-Auto - Lithium-Ionen-Batterie für Chevrolet Volt (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/J. West)

Lithium iron batteries could help decarbonize transport

Power-to-X

Another way to store renewable energy is using electrolyzers to extract hydrogen from water. The process, also known as power-to-X, is a way of storing energy in different forms. Engineers run an electric current through water and collect the hydrogen molecules that break off. These can be burned for heat, stored in fuel cells or turned into chemicals such as methane for processes that require fossil fuels.

"It's a great way to decarbonize the heating, mobility and chemical sector," said David Wortmann, a board member of Energy Watch Group, a German NGO. "It's scaleable — the tech is all there. The industry is young, you have manufacturers out there to produce an electrolyzer. But the demand is not there yet, the regulations are not in place."

Hydrogen could also help decarbonize a high-polluting sector that has mostly been overlooked: heavy industry.

The high heat needed to process industrial materials — such as concrete, iron, steel, and petrochemicals — is responsible for about 10% of global CO2 emissions, according to a report from the Center on Global Energy Policy in October. The cement industry alone is responsible for about 8% of CO2 emissions, mostly in production. This is more than three times the CO2 emissions of the aviation industry.

Burning hydrogen from renewable energy sources could meet industrial heating needs cleanly, said Jeff Rissmann, head of modeling at Energy Innovation, a research firm. "Moving to hydrogen can have a huge impact across many sectors, and would be one of the biggest ways to decarbonize the global economy."

Coal plant in Boxberg, Germany

Capturing CO2 from power plants is seen as increasingly necessary to reach emissions targets

Carbon capture and storage

Even under optimistic scenarios for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, scientists say we will not meet targets to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius without removing some of the CO2 we have already emitted. The IPCC projects between 100 billion and 1 trillion tons of CO2 would need to be removed this century.

Trees and plants that extract CO2 from the atmosphere and turn it into oxygen through photosynthesis are one way of doing this. But they take up large tracts of land — which is needed for other purposes such as growing food — and are not a secure way of storing carbon, because they may be felled for firewood or burned in forest fires.

Some companies are experimenting with capturing CO2 from power plants and storing it deep underground. By doing this with biomass plants — where recently-grown plant matter is burned and not ancient fossils — then power can be produced while reducing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere.

But with just 19 facilities running such systems, its deployment is not happening quickly enough to meet emissions reductions targets, according to a report from the Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute.

  • Jellyfish in the Canary Islands, Spain (picture-alliance/dpa)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Watch out: Jellyfish boom!

    Although there is a combination of factors behind the numerous jellyfish that reach vacation havens like the Mediterranean coast, climate change is also partially to blame. Warmer sea temperatures are opening up new areas where jellyfish can reproduce, and increasing the availability of their favorite food: plankton.

  • Global Ideas Violin Woods (Angelo van Schaik)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Perfect wood is vanishing

    Prized for their superior sound quality, an original Stradivarius can sell for millions of dollars. Yet, extreme weather events, such as unusually violent storms, are killing millions of trees, putting at risk the famous wood in the Paneveggio forest, in northern Italy. Replanting trees won't help much in the short term. A spruce has to be at least 150 years old before it can become a violin.

  • Heat wave in India (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R.K. Singh)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Forget about sleeping

    On very hot nights, people sleep worse, especially in big cities. By 2050 European metropolises may experience temperatures around 3.5 degrees Celsius warmer in summer. It not only affects sleep, but also mood, productivity and mental health. The only way to escape is to move to smaller towns and settlements, where the nights are cooler since there are fewer buildings and more greenery.

  • A young man with a tissue behind a tree withn pollen (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Sorry for your nose

    Spring is starting earlier in the year due to global warmer temperatures — bad news for allergy sufferers. With a longer frost-free season, plants have more time to grow, bloom and produce pollen. Therefore, pollen will freely roam around much earlier, which will make the suffering season longer and the annual pollen load greater. Will it be the century of masks for air pollution and allergies?

  • Health station in Garin Goulbi, Niger (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Schulze)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Bacteria and mosquitoes

    Heat not only makes us sweat; it also affects our health. By the end of this century three-quarters of the world's population is expected to be exposed to dangerous and deadly heat waves. Rising temperatures mean an increase in diarrheal diseases, as it's easier for bacteria to multiply in warm food and water. Mosquito numbers will also likely go up, along with the spread of diseases like malaria.

  • Construction worker Eduard Romanov points to a spot on a cracked panel building in eastern Siberia (Getty Images/AFP/M. Antonov)

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Houses are crumbling

    Soil in the region around the North Pole is increasingly thawing in the summer months, with dramatic local and global consequences. Warmer temperatures cause floors to become unstable and houses and roads to crack, and leads to many more insects. Moreover, if permafrost — frozen soil — melts, it will release CO2 and methane gases that could further exacerbate global warming. It's a vicious circle.

  • Loggerhead sea turtle emerging from the shell (Imago/Nature Picture Library)
    More

    7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

    Male or female? Ask climate change

    Temperature can influence the sex of several species. For sea turtles, the heat of the sand where the eggs are incubated determines the sex of the newborn. Low temperatures benefit male turtles, while females develop better in warmer areas. Researchers have found that over 99% of turtle hatchlings in northern Australia are already female, making it difficult for the species to survive.

    Author: Gero Rueter, Irene Banos Ruiz


DW recommends

COP25: Why are high emission countries lagging on climate protection?

Even the world's largest CO2 emitters are suffering the effects of climate change. So what's stopping countries like Germany, India, Saudi Arabia, the US and China from changing tack and going green? (12.12.2019)  

Green growth: Africa chooses between renewables and fossil fuels

Africa emits less than 4% of global CO2 but struggles to provide electricity to half its population. Energy infrastructure built today could have massive impacts on future emissions and living standards. (06.12.2019)  

Nobel Prize for Chemistry awarded for the development of lithium-ion batteries

John Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for their development of lithium-ion batteries. The batteries are found in everything from watches to automobiles. (09.10.2019)  

Flight shame: Climate-conscious migrants face environmental dilemma

As activists such as Greta Thunberg boycott flying and airlines come under fire for carbon emissions, diaspora communities grapple with the choice between stepping on a plane and cutting physical family ties. (22.11.2019)  

Carbon capture: Expensive, risky – and indispensable?

New research suggests that unless we rapidly cut greenhouse gas emissions we will have to extract far more CO2 from the atmosphere than we are technically prepared for. (29.03.2018)  

7 things you'd never imagine climate change could impact

The climate is changing and it's causing some odd things to happen — like changing the sex of a baby animal. DW presents seven of the most unexpected ways climate change will impact life on Earth. (02.08.2019)  

Global Carbon Project

Related content

Deutschland | Wasserstofftankfahrzeug

Power-to-X: The secret to a 100% renewable energy system? 19.12.2019

By turning renewable electricity into fuel, power-to-X could free transport, heating and industrial process from fossil fuels — once costs fall.

Deutschland | Kohlekraftwerk Jänschwalde

COP25: When it comes to climate protection, Germany still has a lot to do 11.12.2019

Where Germany was once a green pioneer, its climate policy is now lacklustre. The energy transition has lost momentum and emissions are high. DW's Jens Thurau reports from the climate conference in Madrid.

Südafrika thermische Solaranlage Solarenergie-Projekt in Kapstadt

Green growth: Africa chooses between renewables and fossil fuels 06.12.2019

Africa emits less than 4% of global CO2 but struggles to provide electricity to half its population. Energy infrastructure built today could have massive impacts on future emissions and living standards.

