 Extreme weather displaces record numbers of people as temperatures rise | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 20.05.2021

Environment

Extreme weather displaces record numbers of people as temperatures rise

More than 40 million people were driven from their homes by continued conflict and worsening weather in 2020 as the climate grew increasingly chaotic.

People waiting in line in Mozambique

Countries like Mozambique have been hit by armed insurgencies while still recovering from powerful cyclones

Storms, floods, wildfires and droughts drove more than 30 million people from their homes last year, as rising temperatures wrought extra chaos on the climate, according to a report published Thursday by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC).

Together with wars and violence, which forced 9.8 million people to flee within their borders, extreme weather brought the number of new internal displacements in 2020 to 40.5 million people, according to the IDMC. The Geneva-based research organization estimates a record-breaking 55 million people were living displaced within their own country by the end of the year.

That's twice the number of refugees in the world.

Displaced women at a market in the Biombo IDP camp, DRC

Conflict and climate change have pushed people into displacement camps

Extreme weather is growing unnaturally strong as people burn fossil fuels and warp the climate. It is projected to drive more and more people from their homes through sudden shocks like floods and storms, as well as slower-burning crises like crop failures and drought. In rich countries, politicians have raised fears that more migration from poorer regions could overwhelm public services as the planet heats up.

The idea that climate change will trigger mass migration towards rich countries is a "distraction" from the fact that most displacement is internal, said Bina Desai, head of programs at the IDMC. "It's a moral obligation to really invest in supporting people where they are — rather than just thinking about the risk of them arriving at the borders."

Watch video 06:00

Climate change forcing farmers into cities

Climate displacement

The annual report, in its sixth year, found more than 80% of the people forced from their homes in 2020 were in Asia and Africa.

In Asia, most of the people forced to flee did so because of extreme weather. In countries like China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia — where hundreds of millions of people live on low-lying coastlines and deltas — a combination of population growth and urbanization has left more people exposed to floods that have grown stronger as sea levels have risen.

The most severe cyclone to hit India in two decades made landfall on Monday, forcing authorities to evacuate 200,000 people in the state of Gujarat. But while early warning systems can save lives by pulling people out of harm's way, many of the displaced do not have a home to come back to. When Cyclone Amphan struck Bangladesh last year it forced 2.5 million people to flee and destroyed 55,500 homes, according to the report, suggesting that 10% of the people displaced were left homeless.

A market in India flooded by Cyclone Amphan

Early warning systems can help save lives but do not protect homes

In Africa, most displacements in 2020 were due to conflict. Persistent violence forced people from their homes in countries like Burkina Faso and Mozambique, while new wars sprang up in other countries like Ethiopia. The IDMC estimated half a million people had fled fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region by the end of last year. Since then, UNICEF has put the figure above one million.

Some conflicts were coupled with unusually long and heavy rainy seasons that brought floods and crop losses to countries already affected by violence. Heavy rains forced people already displaced once to flee again in countries like Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan and Niger, according to the report. Such environmental disasters triggered 4.3 million displacements in sub-Saharan Africa in 2020. At least half of them were still displaced by the end of the year.

Migrants from rural areas to cities are often "forced to settle in areas that are not safe for habitation and prone to flooding or other hazards," said Lisa Lim Ah Ken, a regional climate specialist at the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Kenya. "A lot can be done, starting with prevention."

A sorghum farmer in Zimbabwe inspects her crop

Farmers across Africa have struggled to keep crops alive in the face of droughts, cyclones and locust swarms

An 11-year-old girl holding her little brother in a classroom in Tigray, Ethiopia

Schools have been turned into temporary shelters to house people displaced by conflicts like the violence in Tigray, Ethiopia

Climate migration

Researchers say the links between climate and migration are poorly understood and sometimes overstated. While the IDMC compiles data on internal displacement — most of which comes from sudden disasters like floods and storms — there is little data on how many people leave homes because of slow-burning environmental crises like rising temperatures and sea levels.

Still, a meta-analysis published in March by the University of Potsdam's Center for Economic Policy Analysis found that disasters that unfold over a long time like heatwaves and drought are more likely to increase migration than disasters that hit suddenly like floods and hurricanes. The researchers suggest this is because people need money to migrate, which is often lacking after sudden shocks, even though they cause immediate displacement across shorter distances.

Those who stay put — often without insurance to rebuild houses or livelihoods — can be trapped in a cycle of extreme weather that prevents them from leaving, though others may choose to stay behind for other reasons.

"If you want to migrate, then you need some resources to do so," said Barbora Sedova, an economist studying conflict and migration at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, and co-author of the study. "What is not so much talked about is the populations that are trapped at the origin and that actually lack the resources to migrate."

Choking smoke from wildfires in California

Wildfires in rich countries like the US and Australia have also forced people to evacuate

Increasingly extreme weather

Climate change has already made extreme weather even more extreme — including in rich countries.

A study published in the journal Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences in March found that the risk of intense fire during the 2019/2020 Australian wildfire season was made 30% more likely by human changes to the climate. The fires killed 34 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

On Tuesday, a study published in the journal Nature Communications found that 13 percent of the $62.5 billion in damages when Hurricane Sandy struck New York City in 2012 was the result of sea-level rise. Had humans not heated the planet, and assuming all other factors stayed constant, the floods would have hit 70,000 fewer people, the modelers found.

Climate migration researchers have called for governments to cut their greenhouse gas emissions swiftly, adapt to the changing climate and continue to support displaced communities once the immediate danger has passed.

"If we create opportunities for these people in cities — in terms of employment, housing, life and dignity — then migration does not necessarily have to become an issue of international security," said Sedova. "If it's well managed, it can even have positive consequences for the country."

  • A droplet disturbs the surface of water

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Life-giving water

    The vast majority of the Earth's water is found in the ocean. But only a fragment of the planet's water – roughly 0.01% – flows through its rivers. And without these rivers, many other sources of surface water, like lakes and wetlands, would run dry. This is becoming a problem with climate change, and it's posing a threat to humans and animals alike in varied and, sometimes, unexpected ways.

  • Satellite images of Lake Chad from 1963, 1973, 1987 and 1997

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Climate change felt for decades

    The dramatic effects of climate change aren’t a recent phenomenon. Lake Chad, shown here in 1963, 1973, 1987 and 1997, has shrunk from roughly 25,000 km2 to under 2,000 km2 over the past 60 years. Long blamed on dams and irrigation, researchers have found that its water loss also comes from fluctuating temperatures which have negatively impacted its second most important river, the Komadugu Yobe.

  • A pile of salmon stare into the camera

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Biodiversity and food loss

    Lake Chad is a stark example of how climate change is forcing people to search for new sources of water and food. The region has seen a rise in tensions as farmers and cattle herders move towards richer land. But other continents just now feeling the pressure of climate change are starting to see their fish stocks unsuited to warmer waters – and their waters evaporating in the heat.

  • German heat wave in 2018 exposed sandbanks, rocks and vegetation in the Rhine

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Europe feeling the heat

    Europe is one of these places. In the summer of 2018, the mighty Rhine River went from a powerful current to a gentle stream when temperatures soared past 30C (86F) and drought left the otherwise lush, rainy habitat too low to accommodate more than one lane of shipping.

  • Sheep search for grass to nibble on now dry land below India's Himalayan Mountains.

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Glaciers melting away

    Other regions of the world are also coming to terms with what they once considered reliable water sources, like glaciers. Known as the world's water towers for their ability to reliably store large amounts of snow and ice, glaciers supply nearly 2 billion people with water. Experts fear the Himalayas, seen here, will lose a third of their volume by the end of the century.

  • Cultivated land in India's Indus River valley

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    South Asia depends on Himalayas

    Farmers in the Indus River Basin, pictured above, are dependent on glacier melt from the Himalayas for crops like rice and cotton. They're part of a larger river basin in South Asia, which includes the Ganges and Brahmaptura Rivers. In total, these three waterways sustain roughly 129 million farmers and a total of 900 million residents with water.

  • A satellite image shows a mushroom shaped chunk of land on fire in Australia

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Bush fires also bad for rivers

    Unprecedented wildfires across the globe, as seen here in Australia, have been yet another side effect of climate change. The aftermath of the fires could prove toxic for Australia's most important watershed, the Murray-Darling water basin. Ash washed into the rivers that feed into the basin threaten to turn the water toxic for the 2.6 million Australians, not to mention many native species.

  • A satellite image of the coast of New York where algal bloom has turned the water bright green

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Algal bloom and the dead zone

    It's not just ash and sediment from wildfires that can choke up the water. Heavier rainfall associated with extreme weather in the US, has been sweeping more runoff pollution from farms, for example, into the rivers, which then carry it to the open sea. Algal blooms like this one off of the coast of New York is one result. Another result is a dead zone, or an area deprived of oxygen by pollution.

  • Satellite picture of Hurricane Laura 2020

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    More rain isn't always good news

    In fact, nitrogen pollution has also become a big problem for the Mississippi River, which runs through many US states. Besides a higher volume of nitrogen being washed into the water through flooding, increasingly powerful hurricanes connected to climate change are hurting the river's wetlands, which protect it from storm surges.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster