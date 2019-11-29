 Climate protesters storm German coal mines | News | DW | 30.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Climate protesters storm German coal mines

Over 1,000 environmental activists broke through police lines and blocked train tracks at three major coal mines in eastern Germany. Clashes were also reported between protesters and police.

Deustchland Sachsen Umweltschutzaktivisten protestieren gegen die Klimapolitik (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

Several major coal mines in eastern Germany were hit by protests on Saturday as activists criticized the German government's climate change plans and urged for an immediate coal phase-out.

Authorities said over 1,000 people took part in the protests which targeted the Jänschwalde and Welzow-Süde mines in the state of Brandenburg, as well as the United Schleehain mine in the state of Saxony.

The environmental group Ende Gelände (End of the Road) put the number of protesters at 4,000.

Climate activists storm the United Schleehain mine in the German state of Saxony (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

Protesters broke through police lines to occupy the mines

Activists blocked train tracks at some, seeking to disrupt the flow of coal to power plants.

"We're at a critical moment — the window of opportunity to stop the climate crisis is closing rapidly," Ende Gelände spokesman Johnny Parks said.

The group criticized the German government's climate action plan, saying that plans to phase-out coal by 2038 did not go far enough to address the current crisis.

The energy plant at the Jänschwalde mine is considered one of the most climate-polluting mines in Europe — and was recently ordered by a court to scale back most operations due to a lack of environmental impact assessments.

"We want to show with our protest today that this mine needs to be shut down permanently," Parks said.

Police cars are parked outside of the Jänschwalde mine (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

Protesters have urged for a swift end to the coal era in Germany

Clashes and criminal charges

Clashes broke out between police and protesters during the demonstration at the Jänschwalde mine, according to authorities in Brandenburg. Three officers sustained minor injuries.

Activists used violence to break through a police line at the demonstration at United Schleehain mine, located near the city of Leipzig.

"We cannot confirm that it was peaceful," Leipzig police spokesman Andreas Loepki told news agency DPA, responding to claims from protest organizers that no violence was directed at people.

Police offers stand around a climate protester at the United Schleehain mine in eastern Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

The protests have sparked large police operations at each of the mines

Energy company LEAG, which operates the mine in Welzow-Süd, said it would file criminal charges against protesters.

"We will use legal means against anyone who disregards the boundaries of our premises," LEAG said.

Police repeatedly warned that entering the mines is extremely dangerous, adding that authorities did not run after activists who entered the mines in certain areas out of concerns for officer safety.

rs/rc  (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 02:48

Lusatia region: What comes after lignite coal mining?

DW recommends

Germany to join alliance to phase out coal

In the wake of the global student climate strike, Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said Germany would move further in its efforts to phase out coal. Berlin is hoping to shut down all its coal-powered plants by 2038. (22.09.2019)  

Germany's cabinet passes draft bill on aid to coal regions

The financial aid is intended to promote structural change in regions impacted by plans to exit coal by 2038. (28.08.2019)  

German parliament approves climate protection plan

Germany's parliament voted on Friday to formally accept most of a climate protection packet. The legislation aims to cut Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of the 1990 levels by 2030. (15.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lusatia region: What comes after lignite coal mining?  

Related content

Deutschland Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day

Climate change protests: Marches worldwide ahead of UN talks 29.11.2019

As part of a fresh round of global climate protests, demonstrations are taking place in over 500 German cities — from Aachen to Zwickau. In Berlin alone, over 50,000 protesters are converging on the government district.

Berlin | Klimastreik: Fridays for Future

Berlin climate protesters brave icy weather and waters 29.11.2019

Thousands of protesters have marched through the German capital in solidarity with the latest global climate strike. Demonstrators of all ages called on the German government to improve its climate policy.

Deutschland Christopher Grau, Gründer von Fridays for Hubraum

German car lovers want to challenge Fridays for Future 29.11.2019

A new group of auto enthusiasts has sprung up in Germany that sees itself as a more rational alternative to the young climate protesters flooding the streets. It wants to battle climate change — without giving up cars.

Advertisement