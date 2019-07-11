Climate policy: German advisers recommend CO2 pricing as 'central instrument'

Germany should put a price on carbon dioxide produced by heating and in the transport sector to help the country meet its international climate obligations and own targets, a council of economic experts said on Friday.

It did not say exactly what form such a measure should take, saying that emissions trading and a CO2 tax were both possible.

But the council did recommend that the state should return any revenue gained to citizens, possibly by lowering taxes on electricity. Money from any CO2 tax should also be used directly to help pay for measures aimed at combating climate change, it said.

It said that such national measures should be only temporary, with the final goal being an EU-wide extension of carbon pricing to include heating and transport.

'A central instrument'

The head of the council, Christoph Schmidt, said CO2 pricing should be seen as a "central instrument in climate policy."

He said Germany now had the "historic chance" to show that climate targets "could be reached in an economically efficient way and without too much social disruption."

Suggestions regarding the pricing of CO2 have, however, previously met with criticism by a number of German politicians, notably from Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc. They fear that national measures could negatively impact Germany's competitiveness in international markets.

On receiving the experts' recommendations, Merkel herself said they were an encouragement "to go down the market-based path" rather than relying solely on edicts.

She said the recommendations would be discussed on July 18 by the climate cabinet.

"These are not easy decisions. We want to make them in the government by the end of September," she said.

Behind on targets

Twelve countries in the EU have already introduced national CO2 pricing in addition to the trade of emissions already established for the energy sector and parts of industry at the European level, according to the development organization Germanwatch. The Netherlands will become the 13th country in 2020, according to the organization.

In September, the German government intends to finalize measures aimed at ensuring that its 2030 goal of emitting 55% less greenhouse gases than in 1990 is achieved. Germany is lagging behind the climate targets to which it has committed both under the 2016 Paris Agreement and at a domestic level.

tj/ng (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

