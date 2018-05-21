 ′Climate of fear′ worsens in Burundi | Africa | DW | 25.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

'Climate of fear' worsens in Burundi

Bishops have accused authorities of violently persecuting opponents, as the government continues to reject repeated claims of human rights abuses. Since 2015, at least 1,200 people have been killed in political clashes.

A member of the military watches as cyclists race down a Bujumbura street during a government organized 'transport bicycle race' in Burundi (Getty Images/S. Platt)

The Catholic Church has denounced political violence and intolerance in Burundi in the lead-up to next year's elections. The church joins a growing number of human rights groups and organizations who are increasingly critical of the government.

In a letter read out in churches on Sunday, the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Burundi expressed concern over efforts to "suffocate and assault certain political parties and to persecute their members."

"Criminal acts go as far as murders with political motives…perpetuated against those with different opinions of the government," the letter read.

Burundi is due to hold an election on May 20 next year, five years after President Pierre Nkurunziza's bid for a third term in office sparked a wave of unrest across the country.

Soured relations

Bishop Bonaventure Nahimana, a senior leader in the Burundian Catholic Church, said the government is hampering the democratic process.

"In many provinces, there are plans in place to harass and bully some political parties and their members," he said. "On top of that, there is [evidence] of behavior that is jeopardizing the electoral process."

Men carry away a body on a stretcher in the Nyakabiga neighborhood of Bujumbura, Burundi (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

Men carry away a body on a stretcher in the Nyakabiga neighborhood of Bujumbura. Burundi has been beset by politically-motivated violence since 2015

Burundian authorities responded strongly by accusing the bishops of "spitting venomous hatred," with the secretary general of the ruling CNDD-FDD, Evariste Ndayishimiye, accusing the church of "sowing division."

Presidential spokesman Willy Nyamitwe also took to Twitter, suggesting "some bishops should be defrocked".

Relations between Nkurunziza — a devout evangelical — and the Catholic Church have been tense ever since the church opposed the president's bid for the third term in 2015, claiming it was a breach of the constitution.

Read more: ICC war crimes judges approve Burundi investigation

Rights groups defend bishops' stance

Human rights groups have defended the bishop's actions, saying the statement echoes ongoing reports about the politicization of violence in the country.

"We are absolutely not thinking that this is a controversial statement by the Catholic Church," Lewis Mudge, the Central Africa Director at Human Rights Watch (HRW) told DW. "On the contrary, this statement matches what independent analysts and what independent investigators have been concluding for the last several months."

The Burundian government has been highly critical of reports issued by human rights groups and international organizations. In March, Burundian authorities forced the United Nations (UN) to shut its human rights office in Bujumbura after 23 years, branding their investigations into crimes against humanity as "lies."

"Ironically, the government is telling the Church to stay in its place, while at the same time it eliminates any meaningful attempt by any other actor to actually do any type of investigation into the multitude of human rights abuses that occur in the country," said Mudge.

A Burundian journalist who wishes to remain anonymous told DW that despite the Burundian government's harsh response, groups such as the Catholic Church were unlikely to shy away from speaking out when ordinary citizens can't.

"The Catholic Church, whose followers in Burundi are estimated at more than 70 percent will never fear to denounce the government's malpractices," he said.

A Catholic priest in Burundi performs communion in church (Getty Images/AFP/S. Platt)

The Catholic Church is the latest body to condemn the Burundian government's campaign of violence

'People are now too afraid'

Since 2015 at least 1,200 people have been killed in clashes with security forces and more than 400,000 have fled the country. Earlier this month a team of UN investigators — now conducting their research from outside the country — warned of heightened tensions ahead of the elections.

"People are now too afraid to speak about what they see, or family members who have been killed," says Mudge. "There is a climate of fear that permeates across the country because people have been told they will be punished if they speak with independent investigative bodies."

In particular, the ruling party's much-feared youth league, the Imbonerakure, has been accused of taking the place of security forces and carrying out killings, kidnappings, arbitrary arrests and acts of torture and rape against actual or perceived political opponents. HRW has described the violence against real or perceived opponents as a "concerted campaign."

Since the Ministry of Home Affairs approved new political party, the National Congress for Liberty, in February, members say its offices across the country have repeatedly been vandalized since March.

Read more: Burundian activist: 'What has Nkurunziza done for his people?'

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza (Reuters/E. Ngendakumana)

President Pierre Nkurunziza says he will step down at the next election, but observers say there is a high possibility he will stay on on leader

Will 'God-ordained' president stand down?

Nkurunziza has announced he will not stand for election in 2020, confusing those who have accused him of trying to maintain his grip on power.

But Mudge says he is not optimistic the president will step down as promised. 

"This is an individual who has declared he has been ordained by God to rule over Burundi," he told DW. "I think he is following in the footsteps of other regional leaders, such as Paul Kagame of Rwanda, or Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, in announcing that they won't run again and then just changing their minds later down the line."

But whatever Nkurunziza's decision, it is unlikely to resolve the core issues in Burundi.

"The CNDD-FDD ruling party continues to extract a heavy toll on anyone who doesn't abide by their standards and the rules," said Mudge. "This is beyond one individual: It extends to the ruling [party] and its absolute refusal to cede any political sphere."

After almost three years of talks led by the East African Community (EAC), the Inter-Burundi Dialogue ended in failure in June. According to the International Crisis Group, the talks broke down due to the lack of political will and the Burundian government's "intransigence." Regional leaders remain reluctant to engage with outside institutions in the mediation process, increasing the risk of serious violence in the lead-up to the 2020 elections.

  • Burundi President Nkurunziza votes

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    Election amid high tensions

    July 21, 2015: After three months of protests against Pierre Nkurunziza's third term and fierce battles between Nkurunziza’s supporters and the opposition, the presidential election was finally held. But the opposition chose to boycott it.

  • Burundi opoosition leader Agathon Rwasa

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    Agathon Rwasa, an unlucky loser?

    July 24, 2015: President Nkurunziza wins the presidential election in the first round. With 69% of the vote, he was far ahead of his main challenger, Agathon Rwasa. By the end of July, Rwasa was surprisingly elected as first vice president of the national assembly, sparking criticism from his former allies.

  • Burundi Adolphe Nshimirimana

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    European Union raises concerns

    August 1, 2015: Adolphe Nshimirimana, head of internal security and considered the right-hand man of the president, is assassinated. In a statement, the European Union raised concern over this "dangerous escalation of violence." Brussels calls for "restraint" and a resumption of "dialogue."

  • Burundi rights activist Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    Attacks on civil society

    August 3, 2015: Pierre-Claver Mbonimpa, head of the human rights organization (APRODH), survives an assassination attempt and is evacuated to Brussels for medical treatment. But his family continues to be targeted and in October 2015 one of his sons-in-laws is killed and a month later his son is also murdered in Bujumbura.

  • Burundi refugees in Rwanda

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    Tensions with neighboring Rwanda

    Since the crisis began, a large number of Burundian refugees fled to neighboring Rwanda. On November 6, 2015, President Kagame spoke about what was happening in Burundi: "People are dying every day, corpses littering the streets," he said. "They should learn from what happened here." Nkurunziza’s team fired back, accusing Rwanda of training rebels seeking to destabilize the country.

  • default

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    Violence escalates

    December 12, 2015: A crackdown begins on neighborhoods like Nyakabiga that were believed to be strongholds of protesters. This came after an attack by rebels against three military camps. More than a hundred victims were identified. The UN said that 400 people had been killed since April 26 and 3,500 were arrested in connection with the crisis.

  • default

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    The United Nations sounds the alarm

    December 17, 2015: The United Nations warns that the situation in Burundi is "highly explosive" and that the country is on the path to a civil war. Adama Dieng, the UN special rapporteur on the prevention of genocide, warns of a possible genocide. "If a conflict breaks out on a large scale, we cannot pretend that we did not know about it," he said.

  • Burundi crisis

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    A new rebel movement is formed

    December 23, 2015: A former army officer in the Burundian army forms the "Republican Forces of Burundi" (FOREBU). Lieutenant Colonel Edouard Nshimirimana accuses Pierre Nkurunziza of instigating the security forces to commit acts of violence and pitting police and military against each other along ethnic lines.

  • Uganda Burundi- Peace talks in Entebbe

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    Attempted dialogue

    December 28, 2015: Inter-Burundian peace talks start in Entebbe under the auscipices of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. The African Union (AU) also announces that it will deploy a 5,000-strong peacekeeping force to help secure the country, an idea that is immediately rejected by the Burundian government.

  • President Jacob Zuma and Pierre Nkurunziza

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    Mediation fails

    January 2016: Mediation fails to kickoff in Arusha. A month later, February 25 -26, the African Union sends a "high- level" delegation to Bujumbura led by South African President Jacob Zuma. It’s another failed attempt. Bujumbura refuses to talk with the opposition CNARED. UNHCR announces a group of independent experts to investigate violations of human rights in Burundi.

  • Schweiz Genf Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    Allegations of torture by security forces

    April 18, 2016: The UN Human Rights Commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein criticizes Burundi’s security forces for routinely torturing prisoners. Since the beginning of the year, his team had registered at least 345 new cases of torture. He urged the Burundian authorities to immediately put an end to torture in all its forms.

  • Afrika Kenia Nairobi Benjamin Mkapa ehemaliger Präsident von Tanzania

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    Opposition not invited for dialogue

    May 21, 2016: After another delay, the Inter-Burundian dialogue resumes in Arusha, Tanzania at the initiative of the Tanzanian mediator, former President Benjamin Mkapa. The Burundian authorities demand that the opposition coalition CNARED should not be part of the dialogue. In June, the facilitator [Mkapa] travels to Brussels to meet members of the Opposition for the first time.

  • Burundi President doodle

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    Costly doodles

    June 3: Eleven students from a high school in Muramvya, in central Burundi, were charged and jailed for insulting the head of state. Their crime: doodled pictures of President Nkurunziza. A week earlier, more than 300 college students from Ruziba, south of Bujumbura, were expelled from school for the same reason.

  • Burundi burial of Hafsa Mossi

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    A former minister assassinated

    July 13, 2016. Hafsa Mossi, a former minister believed to be close to President Nkurunziza, is murdered near his home. A member of the ruling CNDD-FDD party, the former journalist was also the communications advisor for Nkurunziza. It is the first time a prominent political figure has been assassinated in Burundi.

  • Rwanda AU summit

    Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

    An empty seat in Kigali

    The crisis in Burundi was on the agenda of the 27th AU Summit in Kigali in July, but it took place without a representative from Bujumbura. The Burundi delegation left the Rwandan capital without explanation just days before the start of the summit. No action was taken against the government of President Pierre Nkurunziza, who still refuses to negotiate with the opposition.

    Author: Isaac mugabi


 

DW recommends

Burundi forces UN human rights office to close

Burundi claims the human rights situation has improved despite allegations the government may have committed crimes against humanity. The UN said human rights gains have been eroded due to a political crisis since 2015. (05.03.2019)  

Burundi peace talks falter as government fails to attend

Officials from President Pierre Nkurunziza's government did not turn up for a final round of talks aimed at ending Burundi's severe political crisis. The peace talks are going ahead without them. (26.10.2018)  

DW correspondent freed in Burundi

Antediteste Niragiri has been released from Burundian police custody. The DW correspondent had been handed over by authorities after spending several days jailed in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (23.05.2017)  

Burundian activist: 'What has Nkurunziza done for his people?'

Justice and respect for human rights is what the exiled activist, Pierre Claver Mbonimpa, wants for Burundi. In May 2018, Burundians will vote in a referendum that could extend President Nkurunziza's term until 2034. (09.03.2018)  

ICC war crimes judges approve Burundi investigation

Judges in The Hague have approved a full investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in Burundi, the first country to leave the International Criminal Court. Hundreds of people have been killed since 2015. (09.11.2017)  

Burundi referendum to extend presidential term raises fears of violence

Following in the footsteps of several other African countries, it is now the turn of Burundi to hold a referendum aimed at making sure that its president stays in power beyond present constitutional limits. (16.05.2018)  

UN investigators 'struck by scale' of crimes in Burundi

A team of UN investigators has urged the International Criminal Court to open an inquiry into ongoing crimes against humanity in Burundi "as soon as possible." They also slammed Burundi government for not cooperating. (04.09.2017)  

Differing views on press freedom in Burundi

Burundi's Media Council says journalists work under good conditions, while the Press House, a media organization, thinks the situation has worsened. DW's Apollinaire Niyirora in Bujumbura has been talking to both sides. (03.05.2017)  

Burundi: 'horrific times' for critical press

One year ago in Burundi, journalist Jean Bigirimana disappeared without a trace. The government is playing down the case, but critics say freedom of the press is in dire straits in the crisis-torn East African country. (22.07.2017)  

Opinion: Rwanda's Paul Kagame – an enemy of the media parading as a statesman 

Paul Kagame's rigorous suppression of the media has made him Rwanda's unchallenged leader. So don't buy it when he suddenly says journalists should not be jailed for insulting the president, warns DW's Fred Muvunyi. (02.05.2019)  

Is Africa's democracy dying?

With presidents changing constitutions to stay in power and political opponents ending up behind bars, there's a popular belief that democracy in Africa is dying. But experts say there's actually a lot of good news. (26.11.2018)  

Opinion: Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, from liberator to dictator

The recent crackdown on opposition leaders and the media in Uganda are clear signs the country is slowly sinking into anarchy and becoming a lawless state. This could lead to instability, writes DW's Isaac Mugabi. (19.08.2018)  

UN Security Council agrees to send police to Burundi as violence grows

The UN Security Council has authorized a 228-member police force for Burundi despite concerns from some council members. China and three other nations protested, saying Burundi didn't want UN forces on the ground. (30.07.2016)  

Burundi's environment minister shot dead in capital

Police have arrested a woman in connection to the assassination of a government minister, authorities said. Burundi has witnessed a period of political violence that has left 500 people dead and 300,000 others displaced. (01.01.2017)  

Burundi: The chronology of a crisis

A year ago, Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza returned to power for a controversial third five-year term. Since then violence has escalated and no end to the crisis is in sight. (21.07.2016)  

Related content

Burundi Gitega - President Pierre Nkurunziza bei Wahlkampaqne

Burundi referendum: Who could stop Pierre Nkurunziza? 21.05.2018

With the newly approved constitution in Burundi, President Nkurunziza can rule until 2034, joining a club of dictators in Africa. It's high time that African youth stood up against tyranny, DW's Fred Muvunyi writes.

Burundi Pierre Nkurunziza, Präsident

Burundi approves reforms to extend presidential term limit 21.05.2018

Voters in Burundi have overwhelmingly backed reforms that would allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to stay in power until 2034. The president's 2015 bid to seek a third term in office plunged the country into crisis.

Burundi Ex-Präsident Sylvestre Ntibantuganya

Limit president to two five-year terms, says Burundi's former leader 17.05.2018

A five-year term — renewable once — is enough, Burundi's former president Sylvestre Ntibantunganya says in a DW interview as Burundi decides on presidential terms in a constitutional referendum.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  