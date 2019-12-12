 Climate negotiators reach watered-down deal at COP25 | News | DW | 15.12.2019

News

Climate negotiators reach watered-down deal at COP25

The climate talks stretched into record overtime before negotiators managed to seal a vague agreement in a last-ditch effort. Activists were hoping for a bolder approach to curbing climate-changing greenhouse gases.

Empty chairs on the podium at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid (Getty Images/AFP/C. Quicler)

Negotiatiors at the the UN climate summit in Madrid agreed Sunday to a deal aimed at averting a global warming disaster, though one that pushed key decisions to a future date.

The marathon talks went into overtime, extending more than 36 hours past the expected conclusion date and making COP25 the longest UN climate conference to date.

The final agreement was far from the bold call to action that climate-protection proponents had hoped for. Many of the delegates expressed disappointment over the outcome of the conference.

What happened?

  • Countries failed to establish market rules for trading carbon credits, considered one of the most contentious issues at the conference.
  • Another big miss was figuring out how to fund poorer countries to mitigate damage caused by climate change.
  • The final agreement urged all 200 participant countries to honor climate targets and make progress towards them over the next year.

Crisis on the horizon

Scientists have pointed to abnormal extreme weather phenomenon as partial evidence of the man-made destabilization of Earth's climate system.

Under the 2015 Paris accord, countries agreed to take measures to prevent global temperatures from reaching 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

Activists have argued that governments need to do more to reduce greenhouse emissions, citing the potential for irreversible conditions.

More to follow...

  • People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Record-setting heat waves

    The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

  • Tourists under arches next to the flooded St Mark's Square

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Venice under water

    In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

  • A wildfire rages on Gran Canaria

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Wildfires burning Spain

    The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

  • Dried out trees in the Black Forest

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    German forests dying

    A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

  • People mourning the 'death' of a glacier in Switzerland

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Disappearing glaciers in the Alps

    A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

  • Dried out earth

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Drought affecting food production

    Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.


ls/cmb (Reuters, AFP)

